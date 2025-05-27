PureSquare: PureVPN Publishes Q1 2025 Transparency Report Amid Rising Global Demand for User Data

PureVPN reinforces its commitment to user privacy and accountability despite increasing data requests.

ROAD TOWN, VG / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / PureVPN - a global leader in user privacy and business security, safeguarding digital freedom for over 18 years - has published its Transparency Report for the first quarter of 2025. The report highlights the growing volume of data requests submitted to the company and reinforces PureVPN's stringent no-logs policy, which prevents the collection or retention of user-identifiable data.

With global internet freedom steadily declining over the past 14 years and authorities increasingly submitting data requests to tech companies, especially in the U.S. and Europe, PureVPN remains committed to protecting digital privacy. Between January and March 2025, the company saw a notable increase in requests by law enforcement agencies and third parties. Nevertheless, consistent with its independently audited no-logs policy, the company disclosed no user data - because none exists.

Transparency in Numbers: Q1 2025 Data Requests

In Q1 2025, PureVPN received over 23,000 requests, including:

23,055 IP takedown requests related to copyright and DMCA complaints (13% increase from Q4 2024)

69 spam complaints linked to VPN IPs (63% decrease from Q4 2024)

7 court orders issued for investigations or enforcement (700% increase from Q4 2024)

4 emergency disclosures from law enforcement and government agencies (33% increase from Q4 2024)

2 subpoenas requesting personal user data (100% increase from Q4 2024)

Although PureVPN received numerous requests, its infrastructure prevents the retention of user-identifiable data, so it didn't provide any information in response.

Commitment to Independent Verification

PureVPN's privacy practices undergo regular independent audits to verify compliance with its no-logs policy, ensuring users that their activity remains confidential, even under legal scrutiny.

The company continues to strengthen its security infrastructure, focusing on user privacy, device security, and identity and access management (IAM). PureVPN's commitment to transparency and trust has also earned it the VPN Trust Seal from the i2Coalition's VPN Trust Initiative, recognizing excellence in security, privacy, advertising practices, disclosure, and social responsibility.

Additionally, PureVPN leverages an ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified Information Security Management System (ISMS), underscoring its dedication to globally recognized standards in managing sensitive data.

You can access the full report here.

About PureVPN

PureVPN is a global leader in digital security and online privacy, with over 18 years of expertise. Built with a focus on practical, engineering-driven solutions, PureVPN empowers its users to navigate the digital landscape safely by encrypting connections, securely storing passwords, preventing third-party tracking, monitoring the dark web, and reclaiming personal data from brokers.

SOURCE: PureSquare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/purevpn-publishes-q1-2025-transparency-report-amid-rising-global-1032130