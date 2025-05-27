Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2025) - Thermal Energy International (TSXV: TMG) (OTCQB: TMGEF), a provider of innovative energy efficiency and carbon emission reduction solutions to major corporations around the world, announced today that it will be presenting at the 2025 Canadian Climate Investor Conference (CCIC), taking place on Wednesday June 11, 2025 at the Arcadian Court in Toronto, Ontario.

For a complete agenda of the conference and to register, see the conference website here: https://events.tsx.com/ccic/.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc. provides energy efficiency and emissions reduction solutions to Fortune 500 and other large multinational companies. We save our customers money by reducing their fuel use and cutting their carbon emissions. Thermal Energy's proprietary and proven solutions can recover up to 80% of energy lost in typical boiler plant and steam system operations while delivering a high return on investment with a short, compelling payback.

About the Canadian Climate Investor Conference

The Canadian Climate Investor Conference (CCIC), hosted by Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), brings together growth-oriented clean technology and renewable energy companies, and climate conscious investors, to share ideas and discover ways to accelerate the deployment of capital needed to build a more sustainable future for Canadians.

The conference showcases clean technology investments and is designed to help democratize the ability for investors to participate in growing the clean technology ecosystem.

SOURCE: Canadian Climate Investor Conference