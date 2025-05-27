Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: Reliability in Extreme Latitude: Sungrow Deploys 60MWh Battery Storage Project Close to the Arctic Circle

SIMO, Finland, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, announces the successful deployment of the 60MWh battery storage project in Simo, Finland. This project, one of the northernmost battery power plants in the world, supports Finland's renewable energy grid and is part of the FRV AmpTank joint venture. The company is developing battery storage projects for both short-duration and long-duration storage at multiple locations.

This Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project is located less than 100 km south of the Arctic Circle and is made up of 26 Sungrow PowerTitan battery containers. With a power output of 30MW and a storage capacity of 60MWh, this installation will play a vital role in stabilizing the local grid as renewable energy sources like wind and solar are increasingly integrated.

Sungrow's PowerTitan is a liquid-cooled BESS, designed for utility-scale applications. The battery system delivers extremely high reliability and efficiency under challenging weather conditions, ensuring stability for Finland's renewable energy grid. The BESS is built in a 20-foot container. The compact and efficient setup allows for the batteries to be delivered pre-assembled in shipping containers, making installation both fast and effortless, and can be installed back-to-back without losing performance. The safe and durable lithium iron phosphate batteries with liquid circulation cooling ensure a long lifespan and low maintenance efforts. Less working hours, safety, and enhanced efficiency are especially beneficial in harsh environments.

Hannu Koivusalo, Chairman of AmpTank, stated, "There were two main reasons why we selected Sungrow. The first was technical reliability. Sungrow's technology convinced us that it would perform reliably under all conditions. The second key factor was long-term reliability, specifically maintenance, servicing, and related support, where Sungrow offered us a very competitive package."

Henry Särkisilta, Key Account Manager at Sungrow Finland: "It has been a pleasure to be part of delivering one of the world's northernmost battery power plants in collaboration with FRV AmpTank. Our products are designed to operate in demanding conditions, ensuring stability and efficiency for Finland's renewable energy grid and our customers. At the same time, our team of experts is fully dedicated to supporting our partners' efforts towards our common path towards a sustainable future."

As Finland moves toward a greener energy landscape, the Simo BESS showcases the power of combining renewable energy with intelligent storage solutions to create a cleaner and more resilient grid, a concept aligned with Sungrow's mission of "Clean power for all".

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world's most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 180 countries, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

