Emerita Resources Corp.: Emerita Achieves 81.5% Gold Recovery for 27% Improvement Over Previous Metallurgical Testing for IBW Project

TORONTO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX - V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to provide updated results on its metallurgical testing program (the "Program") for its wholly-owned Iberian Belt West Project ("IBW" or the "Project") for base and precious metals.

The CLEVR Process optimization for La Romanera deposit is a post-flotation stage of metallurgical recovery that is being conducted at DUNDEE Sustainable Technologies' laboratories. A total of 18 optimization tests of the thermal treatment process (pyrolysis and thermal oxidation) were performed during this recent stage of testing.The latest CLEVR Process results indicate an improved gold recovery of 81.5% for a 27% improvement relative to previously reported results (17% increase in gold recovery). This represents an important upgrade relative to the 64.1% gold recovery that was used for its most recent NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") based on the available results at the time of estimation (see news release March 17, 2025). Results for the current testing are shown in Table 1 and Figures 1 and 2:

Table 1. Metallurgical recoveries for La Romanera deposit and El Cura deposits using the Two-Stage Process (see text below for details).

POST-FLOTATION OPTIMIZATION UPDATE Zn %Rec Cu %Rec Au %Rec LA ROMANERA 91.30 87.70 81.50 EL CURA 87.90 92.70 80.80 2025 MRE RECOVERIES LA ROMANERA 90.40 84.00 64.10 EL CURA 85.60 92.00 64.10

Figure 1. Stacked bar chart showing updated results using the Two-Stage metallurgical process for La Romanera deposit.





Figure 2. Stacked bar chart showing calculated recoveries using most recent metallurgical results for the El Cura deposit when applying data using the Two-Stage metallurgical process reported in this release.

The La Romanera results reported herein are direct experimental data while El Cura numbers reported in this release are calculated from La Romanera metallurgical test data, based on work indicating that El Cura mineralization has similar metallurgical characteristics to La Romanera.

The Two-Stage CLEVR Process offers several advantages: it allows for the maximization of base metals recoveries (Zn, Cu) and precious metals recoveries (Au, Ag), while minimizing waste products. CLEVR is a non-cyanide leaching gold process that the Company has been exploring, with DUNDEE Sustainable Technologies Inc. ("DST") engaged in the commercialization of environment-friendly technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining industry. Emerita's vision for the IBW Project is a mining project that adheres to the highest environmental standards should it reach a production decision.

The optimization tests confirm a 97.8% reduction in sulfide content and a 90% removal of arsenic. This is an important benefit as it will reduce the potential environmental footprint of the operation by reducing the waste produced by approximately half and the waste will not be acid generating.

Additionally, five acid leaching tests were carried out under various conditions for copper and zinc recovery, demonstrating recoveries of 80% for both copper and zinc from La Romanera flotation tailings. These results confirm and slightly improve upon those reported in the initial test work and the latest MRE (see news releases March 17, 2025, December 20, 2024). Seven CLEVR Process ("CLEVR") optimization tests were conducted, focusing on maximizing solids concentration, reaction time, and reagent consumption (with a 50% reduction in reagent use). Six out of seven tests showed gold recoveries close to or above 78%.

Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of Emerita, comments, "The Company's continuing investigation into the post-flotation process optimization has shown a dramatic improvement in gold recovery for the IBW Project. If we were to calculate the impact these results on recovered metals, compared to the initial results (MRE) it would translate into an additional recovery of 159,000 ounces of gold. This would represent an important margin improvement to the IBW Project. Based on the grades as published in the 2025 MRE and using the same metal prices, the optimized metallurgical results translate to a AuEq of approximately 4.53 g/t, or a ZnEq of 8.80% or alternatively a CuEq of 3.14%."

Emerita's metallurgical testing has been conducted under the guidance of Mr. Jorge Blanco, Emerita's Director of Metallurgy, in collaboration with Wardell Armstrong International for the flotation testing, and with DUNDEE Sustainable Technologies Inc. out of Quebec, Canada for the CLEVR ProcessTM testing.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by each of Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of the Company and. Jorge Blanco, MChem., Director of Metallurgy of the Company and each a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

