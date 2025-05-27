Appointment supports firm's long-term strategy to expand international presence and strengthen global partnerships

First Eagle Investments ("First Eagle") today announced the appointment of Rémi Casals as Executive Managing Director, Head of International Wealth Solutions (IWS). Casals leads the team responsible for the firm's international wholesale distribution business, which comprises approximately $10 billion in assets through its partnership with Amundi Asset Management and its Ireland-based ICAV investment offerings. He joins the firm's Partnership Committee and reports directly to Mehdi Mahmud, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Rémi Casals, Executive Managing Director, Head of International Wealth Solutions, First Eagle Investments

With 25 years of experience delivering investment solutions to clients globally, Casals brings deep expertise across public markets as well as alternative strategies. Most recently, he served as Global Head of Fixed Income Business at Vontobel Asset Management, where he led a team focused on marketing fixed income investments to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth investors, family offices and institutions.

Previously, Casals held executive and senior distribution roles at Aviva Investors, Rogge Global Partners, AXA Investment Managers and BlackRock, with a focus on European and international markets. He holds an executive MBA from London Business School, a master's degree in management from ESCP Business School and a master's degree in political science from Sciences Po Strasbourg.

In addition to leading the team responsible for distributing First Eagle strategies across non-US wealth channels, Casals will help drive the firm's global growth strategy. His appointment underscores First Eagle's ongoing commitment to expanding its footprint outside the US and delivering differentiated, actively managed investment solutions to clients worldwide.

"Rémi brings a wealth of experience across products and market segments," said Mahmud. "I expect his leadership skills to further our efforts to broaden our reach in markets outside the US."

"First Eagle has a well-established reputation for thoughtful, long-term investing and a strong commitment to client outcomes," said Casals. "I'm excited to join the firm at a time of growing global opportunities. I look forward to deepening our relationships with wealth partners and expanding access to First Eagle's distinctive strategies."

About First Eagle Investments

First Eagle Investments is an independent, privately owned investment management firm headquartered in New York with approximately $152 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025. Dedicated to providing prudent stewardship of client assets, the firm focuses on active, fundamental and benchmark-agnostic investing, with a strong emphasis on downside mitigation. With a heritage dating back to 1864, First Eagle strives to help clients avoid permanent impairment of capital and earn attractive returns through widely varied economic cycles. The firm's investment capabilities include equities, fixed income and currencies, alternative credit and real assets. For more information, please visit www.firsteagle.com.

