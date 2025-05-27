To help organizations stay ahead of tightening data privacy regulations, Regula, a global developer of identity verification solutions, has extended its personal data masking functionality to Regula Forensic Studio (RFS), software that powers forensic devices. This new update helps document experts protect personal data with a single click, meeting growing privacy demands without disrupting workflows.

Regula adds one-click personal data masking to all ID verification tools. With a single click on "Depersonalize" in Regula Forensic Studio, personal information like names, photos, and ID numbers is automatically blurred-helping businesses meet GDPR and global privacy standards.

Already available in Regula Document Reader SDK, the personal data hiding feature is now also a part of the RFS toolset used by border control officers, forensic professionals, and law enforcement agencies. This means the entire Regula ecosystem-from real-time ID verification to in-depth forensic analysis-now supports robust privacy controls natively.

This enhancement comes at a time when compliance is not just a checkbox, but a business-critical imperative. According to Regula's global survey, 28% of companies cite regulatory compliance as the primary reason for implementing identity verification solutions. Among large enterprises, that figure rises to 35%.

The new capability allows document experts to easily blur or hide personally identifiable information (PII), such as names, photos, and ID numbers, directly within forensic workflows. This ensures that sensitive data is handled responsibly while meeting strict global requirements like GDPR, CCPA, and others.

"Regula's forensic tools are trusted by professionals who handle the most sensitive identity documents, so privacy and compliance can't be an afterthought," said Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula. "With one-click data masking now built into our ID verification tools, experts can instantly anonymize personal information during analysis, enabling secure, compliant workflows for audits, training, or database creation, without sacrificing speed or accuracy."

What else is new in Regula Forensic Studio?

In addition to the personal data masking feature, the latest RFS release includes 40+ updates focused on speed, customization, and forensic precision:

New analysis tools : Yellow dot analysis for tracing document origins and detecting unauthorized duplicates.

: Yellow dot analysis for tracing document origins and detecting unauthorized duplicates. Smarter imaging : Per-light-source gamma correction and full-spectrum HDR imaging (not just UV), improving clarity across all materials.

: Per-light-source gamma correction and full-spectrum HDR imaging (not just UV), improving clarity across all materials. Streamlined collaboration : Video screen capture and camera recording capabilities support team training and case reviews.

: Video screen capture and camera recording capabilities support team training and case reviews. Faster insights : Hyperspectral imaging is now 20% faster without compromising detail.

: Hyperspectral imaging is now 20% faster without compromising detail. Improved digital zoom : Expanded up to 16x for detailed inspections.

: Expanded up to 16x for detailed inspections. Visual reporting : Ability to generate composite images under varied lighting, ideal for expert reports or courtroom presentations.

: Ability to generate composite images under varied lighting, ideal for expert reports or courtroom presentations. Integrated workflows : Automated document searches in the Information Reference System (IRS) after MRZ reading to reduce manual steps.

: Automated document searches in the Information Reference System (IRS) after MRZ reading to reduce manual steps. Flexible video modes : Three options for different examination tasks-real-time viewing without frame skipping, high-resolution capture, and an expanded A4 field-of-view mode.

: Three options for different examination tasks-real-time viewing without frame skipping, high-resolution capture, and an expanded A4 field-of-view mode. Wider OS compatibility: Now supports Rocky and Debian Linux distributions, expanding deployment options.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been repeatedly named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com.

