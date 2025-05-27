Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
27.05.2025 13:16 Uhr
HAYAH and APRIL Insurance Partner to Bring World-Class Health Insurance Solutions to the UAE

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HAYAH, the UAE's digital life insurer, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, has entered into a strategic partnership with APRIL, a global leader in insurance distribution and services based in Lyon, France. The collaboration has launched a new suite of innovative health insurance and International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) solutions, now available to customers in the UAE.

Mohamed Seghir, CEO, HAYAH

Through this alliance, HAYAH is delivering comprehensive, flexible health coverage for individuals, families, and businesses - locally and internationally - through a fully digital experience.

HAYAH is enhancing its offering for the UAE's diverse and fast-growing population by leveraging APRIL's international expertise. The partnership's first offering is an exclusive International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) already available in Dubai, specifically designed to meet the unique needs of the country's large expatriate community. Together, the two firms are simplifying and expanding access to high-quality and customer-centric health protection across the Emirates. The partnership will soon extend the solution to additional locations in the region.

"HAYAH is proud to partner with APRIL to bring cutting-edge, digital-first health insurance solutions to the UAE," said Mohamed Seghir, CEO of HAYAH. "As a 'gone' myself (a Lyon native in our local slang), it's a privilege to collaborate with a company that shares my hometown roots. This city boasts a remarkable blend of heritage excellence, exemplified by our world-famous gastronomy, and forward-thinking innovation, being the birthplace of cinema. As we redefine access to world-class health insurance in the UAE, our immediate focus is on delivering these values today - ensuring individuals and businesses across the country benefit right now from the most innovative and customer-centric coverage available."

"HAYAH's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions complements APRIL's mission to simplify health insurance for everyone," said Romain Di Meglio, Head of IPMI, Asia and the Middle East, APRIL Group. "By combining our global expertise with HAYAH's digital-first approach, this partnership marks a significant step towards providing comprehensive and flexible international private medical insurance that meets the diverse needs of the UAE's population."

About HAYAH Insurance Company

HAYAH Insurance Company is a leading digital insurance provider in the UAE, offering a range of innovative insurance solutions tailored to meet the needs of individuals and businesses. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, HAYAH leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver seamless, accessible, and affordable insurance products.

Website: www.hayah.com

About APRIL

APRIL International is the IPMI division of the APRIL Group which operates across 20 countries with a recorded turnover of €860 million in 2024. APRIL's 3,000 staff members aim to offer customers and partners an outstanding experience combining the best of humans and technology. Specialists in designing and delivering flexible, simple, and more accessible international private health insurance solutions for individuals, families, students, SMEs and large corporates.

Website: https://www.april-international.com/en

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696515/Mohamed_Seghir_CEO_HAYAH.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hayah-and-april-insurance-partner-to-bring-world-class-health-insurance-solutions-to-the-uae-302465747.html

