New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2025) - Scott Jackson, CEO and founder of Essential Designs, spoke to DesignRush about the real-world impact of AI on software development and what agencies must do to stay relevant.





Scott Jackson, CEO and Founder of Essential Designs

With over 20 years in the industry, Jackson has guided Essential Designs through big changes in software development. In this interview, he explains why AI is shaking things up like never before and why agencies that focus on smart thinking will come out ahead.

"Development has gotten faster, cheaper, and way more unpredictable," Jackson said. "Half the work is arguing with AI to stop overbuilding. The other half is using it to deliver in half the time."

The conversation dives into how AI is transforming workflows and upending traditional roles in software development, including:

Faster development isn't always an advantage because it can create new risks

AI tools are putting more control in the hands of business users than ever before

What agencies must do to stay relevant as AI takes on more technical tasks

Why strategic thinking, oversight, and human judgment are still irreplaceable

One standout story in the interview details how Essential Designs used AI to process over 100,000 forms for an insurance client. While the system flagged errors in real time and sped up the work, it still required constant monitoring to ensure accuracy and prevent problems.

The takeaway? AI can deliver speed and scale when paired with the right strategy, structure, and human input.

"Design the problem first, not the tool," Jackson said. "If you start with 'let's add AI,' you're already lost."

Check out the full interview now on the DesignRush website.

About Essential Designs

Specializing in mobile, web, and business platform applications, Essential Designs offers a comprehensive range of services including web and mobile applications, business platforms, UI/UX design, and software support. Its development process includes the planning, wireframing, design, coding, testing, and deployment processes, with a strong focus on client collaboration.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

