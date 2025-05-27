Morristown, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2025) - Full-service digital agency eDesign Interactive has successfully launched a redesigned website for Turner Construction Company, one of the world's largest construction firms.





The new site is designed to elevate Turner's online presence, enhance user experience, and support the company's future goals by offering an intuitive, personalized platform for clients, employees, and regional teams.

The redesigned website focuses on making Turner's vast global expertise easily accessible while streamlining content for regional offices and empowering decentralized marketing teams to manage localized content without sacrificing brand consistency.

It features a custom CMS, seamless navigation, and a microsite for student recruitment, all aimed at engaging potential clients and top talent in the construction and engineering sectors.

The new site includes:

Tailored User Experience : Personalized navigation is designed to meet the needs of Turner's diverse audience.

Custom CMS : A flexible, easy-to-use system that allows non-technical employees to manage and update content across the site.

Interactive Features : Engaging video backgrounds and dynamic content that showcase Turner's projects and values.

Regional Flexibility: Tools that empower local teams to create and publish content, ensuring consistency with Turner's global brand.

"We set out to reposition Turner from looking like a project-first company to one that puts people at the heart of everything they build. The new site brings forward the emotion behind building careers, communities, and a shared future - not just structures. It's a platform that speaks to who they are and where they're going," said Vincent Mazza, managing partner at eDesign Interactive.

With the integration of cutting-edge technology and innovative design, the new Turner website also addresses legacy content migration and ensures compliance with web accessibility standards (WCAG AA) and GDPR.

The site's relaunch has already resulted in a 44.8% increase in website sessions, demonstrating the positive impact of the redesign on user engagement.

To learn more about eDesign Interactive's work in transforming digital experiences, visit the eDesign Interactive Portfolio.

About eDesign Interactive

eDesign Interactive is an award-winning digital experience agency headquartered in Morristown, NJ. Founded in 2004 with a team of 50+ talented individuals fueled by passion, artistic flair, and unconventional ideas, eDesign combines creativity with strategic insight to help brands connect meaningfully with their audiences.

About Turner Construction Company

Turner Construction Company is one of the world's largest and most respected construction management firms. With a legacy of over 100 years, Turner has completed some of the most recognizable projects worldwide, delivering innovative and sustainable construction solutions across various industries.

