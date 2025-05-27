European Energy A/S: Completion of the Sale of an 83.5 MW operating wind portfolio located in north-west of Poland

Company announcement 7/2025 (27.05.2025)

Today, subsidiaries of European Energy A/S have completed the sale of:

a 50 percent ownership stake in EE Pommern GmbH, the indirect owner of the Pomerania portfolio of wind farms consisting five separate operational wind farms (Grzmiaca, Bialogard I, Kolobrzeg, Drawsko II and Siemysl) with a total capacity of 44.7 MW, and

a 100 percent ownership stake in EE Liskowo sp. z o.o., the owner of the Liskowo operational wind farm with a capacity of 38.8 MW,

in each case to ENEA Nowa Energia sp. z o.o., a subsidiary of Enea S.A.



The wind farms are operational and are located in north-west Poland in the West Pomeranian Voivodeship.

The sale will contribute positively to European Energy A/S' financial position.

