American College of Education and Fort Hays State University Partnership Creates Affordable Doctoral Degree Pathways

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / American College of Education ® (ACE) and Fort Hays State University (FHSU) have partnered to create pathways for FHSU students, graduates and employees to continue their education at ACE at a reduced cost. Both institutions share a mission to offer affordable education opportunities that come with robust returns on investment (ROI).

FHSU students, graduates and employees are eligible for a tuition reduction toward any master's, specialist or doctoral program at ACE. Additionally, graduates of FHSU education specialist programs can seamlessly apply up to 27 credits toward an ACE doctoral program, significantly lowering cost and shortening completion time.

"Partnering with FHSU is an exciting opportunity for two higher education institutions to come together and make degree programs more accessible," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "It's also fantastic to see fellow institutions prioritize ROI and put student outcomes first. An affordable, world-class education is what our workforce needs, as we aim to build highly skilled and equipped human capital pipelines in various fields."

One of five universities to earn the United States Distance Learning Association certification, FHSU is a global leader in online education. They offer academic programs in person and online through a network of International Partnership campuses. Likewise, ACE is a nationally recognized, fully online college, ranking third in the nation for most degrees conferred in education. Additionally, for every $1 students invest in their education at ACE, they receive $19.20 in higher future earnings .

"We are thrilled to partner with ACE and create affordable, flexible and quality learning opportunities for Tiger Nation," FHSU Assistant Provost for Academic Programs and Graduate Dean Angela Pool-Funai added. "When graduate education becomes accessible, it results in a generational pipeline of more students advancing their careers and reaching goals they never thought possible due to financial barriers. We can't wait to see the positive impact of our partnership with ACE."

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs.

About Fort Hays State University

FHSU is a regional comprehensive public university serving more than 16,500 students on campus, online and via a global network of international partner campuses. FHSU's innovative academic and co-curricular programs push the boundaries of knowledge and drive solutions that serve the public good. The caring community of teacher-scholars and education professionals that are the hallmarks of the FHSU experience provide an accessible and quality education that shapes the engaged global citizen-leaders of tomorrow. Academic excellence, affordability and extensive student support services make FHSU the best value in higher education anywhere.

SOURCE: American College of Education

