Zentek Ltd.: Zentek Announces Agreement with RSK Environment Limited to Expand International Reach of ZenGUARD Enhanced Air Filters

GUELPH, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Zentek Ltd. ("Zentek" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ZTEK)(TSXV:ZEN), announces the execution of an agency agreement with RSK Environment Ltd. ("RSK"), a global environmental consulting, engineering and technical services business, headquartered in the UK on May 7, 2025. This agreement enables RSK to act as Zentek's authorized facilitator for marketing and promoting its ZenGUARD Enhanced Air Filters in more than 20 countries.

Under the agreement, RSK will support Zentek's international growth by identifying and developing sales opportunities for ZenGUARD Enhanced Air Filters in key global markets, including the Gulf Cooperation Council ("GCC") region. Zentek will retain full responsibility for manufacturing and fulfillment while compensating RSK with a fixed commission on sales generated within the designated territories. The term of the agreement is for three years, with additional renewal options.

"We're excited to partner with a global environmental leader like RSK," said Greg Fenton, CEO at Zentek Ltd. "We believe their expertise and network will help accelerate adoption of ZenGUARD Enhanced Air Filters in markets where energy efficiency, indoor air quality, and sustainability are becoming mission critical."

"We are happy to embark on a partnership with Zentek to help bring ZenGUARD Enhanced Air Filters to the GCC region and a number of other countries where we operate," said Ian Goodacre, Director at RSK . "Many of our clients are focused on finding sustainability solutions that can be implemented quickly and easily - and we believe using ZenGUARD Enhanced Air Filters to improve indoor air quality while reducing energy consumption can meet this growing need."

In addition to Zentek's agreement with Saudi-based Filtration Solutions Industrial Co. - and with Levidian to accelerate the roll out of ZenGUARD Enhanced Air Filters and other graphene-enhanced products within the GCC region - this agreement is expected to further support Zentek's international sales efforts by aligning advanced HVAC filtration solutions with regional sustainability and infrastructure goals.

About Zentek Ltd.

Zentek is an ISO 13485:2016 certified intellectual property technology company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel products seeking to give the Company's commercial partners a competitive advantage by making their products better, safer, and greener.

Zentek's patented technology platform ZenGUARD, is shown to significantly increase the bacterial and viral filtration efficiency for surgical masks and aims to do the same for HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems. Zentek's ZenGUARD production and media coating facility is in Guelph, Ontario.

About RSK Environment Limited

RSK Environment Ltd. is part of the RSK Group, a global leader in environmental consulting, engineering, and technical services. Headquartered in the UK, RSK operates in over 40 countries and supports clients across infrastructure, energy, water, and government sectors.

For further information:

Investorrelations@zentek.com

Ryan Shacklock

Senior VP, Strategy & Business Development

Email: rshacklock@zentek.com

Phone: 306-270-9610

To find out more about Zentek, please visit our website at www.Zentek.com.

