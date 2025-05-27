Global Junior Debaters Opens Registration for Summer 2025 International Debate Camp

Global Junior Debaters opens Summer 2025 registration for its tuition-free camp, connecting students worldwide through virtual debate and scholarship awards.

SEOUL, KR / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Global Junior Debaters (GJD), a student-led nonprofit that provides free international debate education, is now accepting applications for its Summer 2025 English Debate Camp & Tournament, which will be held online from June 24 to 30, 2025.

This marks GJD's third global iteration, following two highly successful virtual camps that served 126 students from across South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Canada. The program remains entirely free of charge and is open to students in Grades 6-12 worldwide.

Founded by Chloe Oh, a student at Korea International School, GJD is run by a diverse executive and coaching team spanning the U.S., South Korea, and Hong Kong. Chloe's leadership is backed by her decorated background in competitive debate, including championship titles from the Korea National and Asia Pacific Debate Championships, as well as speaker awards from Oxford Schools East Asia and the Australasia Public Speaking Championship.

The Summer 2025 program includes a four-day intensive online camp (June 24-27) featuring live instruction, mock rounds, and strategy workshops led by GJD's 20+ trained student coaches. The camp culminates in a two-day international tournament (June 29-30), where students debate on real-world topics ranging from AI ethics to global policy. Participants are grouped by experience level, and top performers receive scholarship prizes and official certificates.

GJD coaches hail from schools such as Strawberry Crest High School (FL), Sha Tin College (Hong Kong), Daegu International School, Berkeley High School (CA), and Apex Friendship High School (NC). They have earned awards at ASO, KAIAC, Genius Olympiad, and held leadership positions at major Model UN conferences including SeoulMUN and YMUNK.

Beyond skill-building, GJD's mission is access. All sessions are delivered in English via Zoom, with no cost, no application fee, and no prior experience required. The organization was recently featured in the JoongAng Daily, one of Korea's leading news outlets, and recognized as a nonprofit partner of Yale Model United Nations Korea (YMUNK).

Registration is now open via Google Form. Space is limited due to the small-group structure of instruction.

For more information, visit www.juniordebaters.org or contact Chloe Oh at jd.onlinecamp@gmail.com.

