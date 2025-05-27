Avant Technologies and Ainnova Explore Integrating Early Detection of Dementia into AI-Powered Preventative Screening Platform

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:AVAI) ("Avant" or the "Company"), and its JV partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc., (Ainnova), a leading healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing early disease detection using artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the companies are exploring options to integrate the early detection of dementia into Ainnova's proprietary, AI-powered platform technology, Vision AI. The addition would reinforce the Company's mission of expanding AI-powered early detection and preventative health solutions across the globe.

Currently, the Company has identified a promising patented early disease detection technology specializing in the early detection of dementia and is exploring its options to either license the technology globally or potentially acquire the technology altogether. The patented technology combines AI algorithms and hardware based on a 5-minute blood test. Adding the early detection of dementia would expand the offerings in the Company's technology portfolio and enhance the broader vision of the partnership between Avant and Ainnova.

The success of the Company's preventative screening platform involves the deployment of an automated, low-cost retinal imaging device integrated with the Vision AI platform to deliver comprehensive preventive risk screening. Presently, from just two retinal images, blood pressure and some lab test information, the Company's system uses 4 integrated algorithms to assess risks for: (i) cardiovascular disease (CVD), (ii) type 2 diabetes, (iii) liver fibrosis, and (iv) chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Vinicio Vargas, Chief Executive Officer at Ainnova and member of the Board of Directors of the joint venture company, Ai-nova Acquisition Corp., said of the potential expansion of its technology portfolio, "This accessible, fast, and scalable solution is designed to support early intervention and targeted treatment strategies, with the ambition of reaching millions of patients globally in the coming years. Adding the early detection of dementia that this patented technology presents us, would go a long way to making us a leader in the industry of early disease detection."

About Ainnova Tech, Inc.

Ainnova is a Nevada-based healthtech startup with headquarters in San Jose, Costa Rica, and Houston, Texas. Founded by an experienced and innovative team that is dedicated to leveraging artificial intelligence for early disease detection. Recognized with multiple global awards and renowned partnerships with hospitals and medical device companies, we proudly introduce Vision AI - our cutting-edge platform designed to prevent blindness and detect the early onset of diabetes. Explore how Ainnova is revolutionizing healthcare through advanced technology and proactive solutions.

About Avant Technologies Inc.

Avant Technologies Inc. is an emerging technology company developing solutions in artificial intelligence in healthcare. With a focus on pushing the boundaries of what is possible in AI and machine learning, Avant serves a diverse range of industries, driving progress and efficiency through state-of-the-art technology.

