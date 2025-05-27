Built on OpenTelemetry, ITRS Traces deliver deep, end-to-end visibility across hybrid IT, automating root cause analysis, reducing MTTR, and proactively detecting anomalies in regulated environments.

ITRS, the global leader in real-time monitoring and observability for mission-critical, highly regulated environments, announced the release of Distributed Tracing powered by OpenTelemetry (OTel). This industry-standard, open-source approach underpins powerful new capabilities within the ITRS Analytics platform, to give enterprise IT teams deep, end-to-end visibility across microservices, APIs, containers, databases, and legacy systems, without locking them into proprietary agents or limited instrumentation.

Modern enterprise IT systems, especially in financial services, payments, and trading infrastructure, rely on fast-moving, distributed applications. When transactions span dozens of distributed services across on-prem, cloud, and containerized environments, traditional monitoring fails to deliver insight. With Distributed Tracing, ITRS customers can visualize and analyze entire request lifecycles across their technology stacks. Embracing OpenTelemetry enables ITRS customers to unify telemetry across complex hybrid architectures while remaining vendor-agnostic. This results in faster RCA, fewer escalations, and more resilient digital services. ITRS is committed to OpenTelemetry integration, and this offering complements our native telemetry pipeline capability, another key aspect of any OpenTelemetry ecosystem.

Product detail

Geneos Distributed Tracing offers out-of-the-box support for OpenTelemetry and integrates seamlessly with existing monitoring agents. Key capabilities include:

End-to-end visibility into request paths across microservices, databases, APIs, and legacy hosts

Real-time correlation of trace data with logs, metrics, and alerts

Smart filtering to surface latency hotspots, service-level failures, and transaction drops

Automated dependency mapping to contextualize incidents during peak loads or regulatory audits

A guided tour of Distributed Tracing

By aligning trace insights with Geneos' advanced alerting and AI-powered analytics, users can proactively detect issues before they escalate and reduce the burden of manual investigation.

Strategic context

This release represents a key milestone in ITRS' hybrid observability roadmap and further strengthens its AIOps foundation. As organizations modernize infrastructure and adopt distributed architectures, Distributed Tracing equips them to maintain control, ensure compliance, and deliver seamless digital experiences under pressure.

"Distributed architectures unlock innovation-but they also introduce complexity and risk especially for highly regulated enterprises," said Ryan Terpstra, CEO of ITRS. "With Distributed Tracing powered by OpenTelemetry (OTel), our customers gain the end-to-end visibility they need to diagnose issues faster, improve uptime, and keep critical services running smoothly, no matter how complex their environments become."

ITRS is the global leader in real-time monitoring and observability for mission-critical, highly regulated environments. Trusted by 90% of Tier 1 capital markets firms and thousands of enterprises worldwide, we deliver deep, actionable insights that keep complex, hybrid IT ecosystems resilient, compliant, and always-on. Our solutions span on-prem, cloud, and containerized environments-empowering IT teams to prevent outages, accelerate root cause analysis, and optimize performance where it matters most.

Whether powering low-latency trading platforms, safeguarding digital banking, or ensuring uptime for critical web services, ITRS helps the world's most demanding organizations stay one step ahead.

For more information go to www.itrsgroup.com. Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/itrsgroup/.

