A new era is beginning for Sicilian publishing. La Sicilia, the most widely read newspaper on the island and a reference point for millions of Sicilians worldwide, is now officially under the control of Palella Holdings, the family office led by Italian-American entrepreneur Salvatore Palella, originally from Acireale and long residing in the United States, from where he oversees numerous international business ventures.

The transaction, finalized through the Sicily Investment Fund and the establishment of a new publishing company with Gianluca Spriano appointed as CEO, marks a historic handover after 80 uninterrupted years of management by the Ciancio Sanfilippo family. Through Dse, the family has published the newspaper since its founding in 1945 by Domenico Sanfilippo, a lawyer and landowner from Adrano. His grandson, Mario Ciancio Sanfilippo, led the paper for 51 years, becoming a central figure in Italian journalism, also serving as president of FIEG and vice president of ANSA, and transforming a regional newspaper into the strategic asset of one of Southern Italy's most important media groups.

For eighty years, La Sicilia has been a key player in regional life and the voice of the Sicilian people. It has been a training ground for some of the country's most respected journalists. The publication has always stood out for its authority and independence, as recently acknowledged by President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella during the 80th anniversary celebration of the newspaper.

Under its new ownership, led by Salvatore Palella, La Sicilia now enters a new phase of development, focused on maintaining and enhancing its deep-rooted identity with Sicily while expanding its national and international presence. Special attention will be given to technological innovation, including the launch of a new app and an innovative platformization of the editorial product. Leveraging the global recognition of the "Sicilia" brand-also the name of the newspaper-the new vision aims to build a symbolic bridge with the millions of Sicilians living abroad, especially in the United States.

The acquisition also includes a stake in ANSA, and goes beyond the editorial field. Palella Holdings plans major investments in the acquired real estate assets, including the Centrale del Latte in Catania-an iconic city institution included in the Dse portfolio-which is set for a significant relaunch based on a strategy of enhancement and reuse. The same philosophy underpins the selection of a new headquarters for the newspaper, in a prestigious property located in a residential area of Catania, which will become the symbol of a new editorial and cultural era for the publication.

STATEMENTS

The Ciancio Family:

"We have decided to entrust our newspaper to a young and visionary entrepreneur like Salvatore Palella, confident that his international vision will lead La Sicilia toward new achievements, while respecting the tradition our family has built with passion and independence over the past eighty years-supporting key battles for the development of the island, championing the region's most vibrant forces, and serving as a tool for democracy and legality."

Salvatore Palella:

"Acquiring La Sicilia is not just a publishing initiative-it's a heartfelt gesture of love for my homeland. As a Sicilian who has lived abroad for many years, I feel both the responsibility and the desire to contribute to the island's future, starting with free, modern, and forward-looking communication. La Sicilia will continue to be the voice of Sicilians-deeply rooted in our identity, yet open to the world. It's time for Sicily to rise again, together.

For me, acquiring La Sicilia is both a personal and professional milestone. I return to my homeland with a clear goal: to invest meaningfully in the future of this newspaper by focusing on digital innovation, an authentic connection with the region, and the enhancement of the exceptional talents I have already had the chance to meet. We want to make La Sicilia a national and international benchmark, a source of pride for Sicilians everywhere."

Antonello Piraneo, Editor-in-Chief of La Sicilia:

"The newsroom, which I have had the honor of leading for the past six years, is ready to take on this new phase with confidence and enthusiasm. I want to thank the Ciancio family for the trust and editorial freedom they have given me over the years. I now look to the future with optimism, alongside the new publisher, with whom we share an ambitious and tangible growth project. I am confident that the independence of our journalism will be preserved and expanded."

Domenico Ciancio Sanfilippo, Deputy Editor of La Sicilia:

"The newspaper looks to the future by staying true to its history. I will continue, with the same passion, to work toward enhancing a brand that has represented the values of sound journalism and democracy for 80 years. I am grateful to my father for what he built, and we will continue to draw inspiration from his teachings."

Santo Russo, Sole Director of Dse S.p.A. (confirmed by Palella Holdings):

"We are leading an important media enterprise and an authoritative information model into the future. This acquisition is a positive signal and a vote of confidence in Sicily's potential. Palella Holdings' strategic approach aims not only at relaunching a media company, but also at fostering broader economic and cultural growth across the entire region."

Gianluca Spriano, CFO of Palella Holdings:

"The challenge ahead is significant, but so are the enthusiasm and the ideas with which we plan to face it. Our goal is to preserve the identity and autonomy of the newspaper, while at the same time instilling it with a modern and global entrepreneurial vision."

The new era of La Sicilia is ready to begin-anchored in a prestigious legacy and looking boldly toward the future.

