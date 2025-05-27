Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.05.2025
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
27.05.2025 14:06 Uhr
Apryse Expands Global Footprint with Acquisition of TallComponents

DENVER, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apryse, the global leader in digital document processing technology, has acquired TallComponents, a Netherlands-based provider of .NET PDF software development kits (SDKs). This strategic move expands Apryse's global footprint, enhances its developer-focused product portfolio, and deepens the company's presence in the European market.

Apryse expands its global presence with the acquisition of TallComponents, a leading provider of .NET PDF technology based in the Netherlands

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Nijmegen, Netherlands, TallComponents offers robust .NET SDKs that enable developers to create, render, view, extract, and manipulate PDF documents, as well as advanced support for Dynamic XFA files. The company has earned the trust of enterprise customers across key industries, building a reputation for reliability, flexibility, and high performance in document processing.

TallComponents' technology and expertise will integrate seamlessly with Apryse's existing PDF offerings, accelerating innovation across the .NET platform and strengthening support for enterprise-grade document solutions.

Cassidy Smirnow, CEO of Apryse, said the acquisition reinforces the company's long-term product vision. "This acquisition reflects our continued investment in delivering cutting-edge PDF solutions for developers across platforms," she noted. "TallComponents brings strong technical expertise, an established customer base, and a shared commitment to innovation that aligns naturally with our goals. We're excited to welcome their technology and team to Apryse."

Echoing that sentiment, Frank Rem, CEO of TallComponents, said joining Apryse marks an exciting new chapter for their technology and customers. "Our team has spent over two decades refining our .NET technology," he said. "Together with Apryse, we'll deliver even greater value and innovation to developers around the world."

The acquisition also opens new opportunities for TallComponents' customers, who will now have access to Apryse's broader portfolio of document SDKs and solutions. Together, the combined technologies will provide enhanced capabilities and greater value to developers and enterprises worldwide.

About Apryse

Apryse, previously known as PDFTron, is a global leader in document processing technology that makes work better and life simpler. Apryse gives developers, enterprise customers, and small businesses the tools to reach their document goals faster and more easily. Apryse technology works with all major platforms and a wide variety of unique file types. For more information, visit Apryse.com.

About TallComponents

TallComponents, founded in 2001 and based in Nijmegen, Netherlands, is a pioneer in .NET PDF technology. The company develops robust .NET libraries and SDKs that enable developers to create, manipulate, and render PDF documents with reliability and efficiency. Over more than two decades, TallComponents has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, enterprise-grade PDF solutions to software developers worldwide. Its focus on performance and developer experience has made it a trusted name in the .NET document technology space.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696224/Apryse_Apryse_Expands_Global_Footprint_with_Acquisition_of_TallC.jpg

For more information, please contact: Kristen Warner, VP, Marketing, Apryse, kwarner@apryse.com, 519-239-9375

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/apryse-expands-global-footprint-with-acquisition-of-tallcomponents-302465341.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
