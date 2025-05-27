Anzeige
Deutsche Bank Accelerates Digital Transformation with IBM's Software Portfolio

New license agreement gives Deutsche Bank increased access to IBM's innovative software solutions to accelerate innovation, optimize operations, and enhance customer experience

FRANKFURT and EHNINGEN, Germany, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deutsche Bank (Frankfurt: DBK) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced a continuation of their partnership in the form of a strategic agreement that grants Deutsche Bank further access to IBM's comprehensive suite of software solutions. This includes IBM's business and IT automation stack, advanced hybrid cloud products, as well as access to the watsonx AI portfolio. Additionally, Deutsche Bank will benefit from the latest upgrades to the IBM Storage Protect software suite.


These innovative solutions enable Deutsche Bank to further optimize its business processes, IT infrastructure, and services. By leveraging IBM's technology, Deutsche Bank aims to replace legacy solutions, maximize ROI, and deliver an enhanced customer experience. This agreement marks a significant continuation of the longstanding relationship between the two companies, particularly in relation to Deutsche Bank's existing software estate.

"IBM is a natural partner for Deutsche Bank's ambitious technology transformation, and their innovative solutions continue to help optimize and streamline our technology stack," said Tony Kerrison, Deutsche Bank's Head of Group Technology Infrastructure and Head of Technology Data and Innovation for the Americas. "Our employment of IBM's software and tooling strategically complements our ambitions to modernize, simplify and strengthen our technology infrastructure."

"We are proud that Deutsche Bank has further intensified their relationship with IBM by engaging with our innovative software solution portfolio," said Dominic Schulz, IBM Global Managing Director for Deutsche Bank. "With access to IBM's comprehensive offerings, including the innovative watsonx AI and automation portfolio, Deutsche Bank will be able to analyze its data more deeply, simplify complex business processes, and drive IT automation."

About IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs, and gain a competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformation quickly, efficiently, and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity, and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

About Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank provides retail and private banking, corporate and transaction banking, lending, asset and wealth management products and services as well as focused investment banking to private individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporations, governments and institutional investors. Deutsche Bank is the leading bank in Germany with strong European roots and a global network.

Media contact:

Barbara Jax
IBM Corporate Communications
barbara.jax@at.ibm.com

IBM Corporation logo.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696702/IBM_TAL_Sphere.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319830/IBM_LOGO_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deutsche-bank-accelerates-digital-transformation-with-ibms-software-portfolio-302465765.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
