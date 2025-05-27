Deutsche Bank Accelerates Digital Transformation with IBM's Software Portfolio

New license agreement gives Deutsche Bank increased access to IBM's innovative software solutions to accelerate innovation, optimize operations, and enhance customer experience

FRANKFURT and EHNINGEN, Germany, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deutsche Bank (Frankfurt: DBK) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced a continuation of their partnership in the form of a strategic agreement that grants Deutsche Bank further access to IBM's comprehensive suite of software solutions. This includes IBM's business and IT automation stack, advanced hybrid cloud products, as well as access to the watsonx AI portfolio. Additionally, Deutsche Bank will benefit from the latest upgrades to the IBM Storage Protect software suite.

These innovative solutions enable Deutsche Bank to further optimize its business processes, IT infrastructure, and services. By leveraging IBM's technology, Deutsche Bank aims to replace legacy solutions, maximize ROI, and deliver an enhanced customer experience. This agreement marks a significant continuation of the longstanding relationship between the two companies, particularly in relation to Deutsche Bank's existing software estate.

"IBM is a natural partner for Deutsche Bank's ambitious technology transformation, and their innovative solutions continue to help optimize and streamline our technology stack," said Tony Kerrison, Deutsche Bank's Head of Group Technology Infrastructure and Head of Technology Data and Innovation for the Americas. "Our employment of IBM's software and tooling strategically complements our ambitions to modernize, simplify and strengthen our technology infrastructure."

"We are proud that Deutsche Bank has further intensified their relationship with IBM by engaging with our innovative software solution portfolio," said Dominic Schulz, IBM Global Managing Director for Deutsche Bank. "With access to IBM's comprehensive offerings, including the innovative watsonx AI and automation portfolio, Deutsche Bank will be able to analyze its data more deeply, simplify complex business processes, and drive IT automation."

