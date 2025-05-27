Camposol SA: Camposol Holding PLC reports Preliminary First Quarter 2025 Results.

LIMA, Peru, May 26, 2025 -- Camposol Holding PLC (Camposol or the Company), a multinational company dedicated to providing fresh and healthy food globally, today announced its preliminary financial results for first quarter ended March 31, 2025. These results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and are subject to change based on the issuance of the Company's audited financial statements.

Camposol Reports Record Net Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio of 2.30x, Reflecting Strong Financial Discipline and Industry Leadership

1) First Quarter Financial Overview:

Volume Sold: Totaled 42,570 MT, a 51% increase compared to 1Q 2024.

Sales: USD 179 million, up 18% compared to 1Q 2024.

EBITDA: USD 55.4 million, an 8% decrease compared to 1Q 2024.

EBITDA Margin: 31%.

Net Profit: USD 24.5 million, down 32% compared to 1Q 2024.

Net Debt/EBITDA ratio1: 2.30x the lowest level in the past five years.

2) First Quarter Highlights:

March 2025 marked the strongest quarter in the last five years in terms of net debt-to-EBITDA, underscoring our commitment to a sound financial strategy and a healthy balance sheet.

Camposol participated in key international industry events, including Berlin Fruit Logistica 2025, Fruitnet Berry Congress in Rotterdam, and Nación Berries Bogotá 2025, strengthening relationships with current clients and exploring new business opportunities.

We successfully renewed our Global G.A.P. and GRASP certifications in Peru, reaffirming our dedication to sustainable and responsible farming practices.

Camposol celebrated its 28th anniversary, remaining true to our purpose: We farm the land to improve lives.

3) CEO Message:

Ricardo Naranjo, CEO of Camposol, highlighted the strength of the Company's first quarter performance:

"We began 2025 with solid performance, achieving significant volume growth and maintaining disciplined financial execution. Our Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio improved to 2.30x, the lowest level in the last five years, reflecting our continued focus on financial health.

Blueberry volumes were strong this quarter, reflecting the solid planning, field execution, and close coordination with our commercial team. We successfully extended our production window and continued strengthening our position as a trusted year-round supplier. Grapes also delivered a solid performance, and mango had a successful season with healthy returns, returning to more typical industry levels after last year's exceptionally high prices.

I'm proud of how our team continues to execute with focus and agility, and we remain committed to delivering sustainable growth and long-term value.".

4) First Quarter 2025 review:

In the blueberry segment, volume grew by 36.6% compared to 1Q 2024, reaching 22.0 thousand MT. Sales totaled USD 136.4 million, reflecting a 16.0% increase in revenue and a 21.5% rise in gross profit. This performance was supported by the implementation of a targeted pruning strategy, which allowed us to concentrate a greater share of production in the first quarter. This not only reinforced our position as a year-round supplier but also enabled greater market flexibility and commercial reach. Additionally, it improved operational efficiency and contributed to a lower cost per kilo.

The mango segment had a strong start to 2025. While last year's exceptional results were driven by unusually high prices amid a global supply shortage, conditions we capitalized on through strong channel execution, this year we operated in a more typical market environment. Even so, thanks to solid field execution and operational efficiency, we achieved a healthy gross profit margin of 33%, reaffirming mango's role as a consistent and profitable contributor within our portfolio under normalized conditions.

The grape segment had a strong start to the year, with volumes reaching 5.1 thousand MT, equivalent to almost 4.5 times the volume sold in 1Q 2024. Sales totaled USD 17.4 million, reflecting a 635% increase in revenue and a return to positive gross profit after a loss in the same period last year. These results highlight the impact of the operational improvements implemented in 2024. Better crop management and enhanced productivity allowed us to reduce cost per kilo by 24%, while average prices increased by 33% year-over-year. This combination of stronger pricing and lower costs drove a gross profit margin of 27%, confirming the progress we've made in strengthening the profitability of this crop.

Finally, our debt restructuring initiatives continued to deliver strong results. As of the end of 1Q 2025, short-term working capital debt-recorded as bank loans on our balance sheet-stood at USD 40.6 million, the lowest level at a quarter-end in the past five years. This type of debt now represents less than 10% of our total debt. Our ongoing financial discipline and focus on improving our capital structure led to a Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.30x, marking the strongest deleveraging position Camposol has achieved in recent years.

