Service providers need a flexible, cloud-managed way to replace aging edge routers and boost enterprise ARPU

Adtran's Ensemble Cloudlet vRouter combines virtual routing, servers and cloud orchestration in a single subscription

Platform accelerates rollouts, enables hosted VNFs and offers a cost-effective foundation for Layer 3 managed services

Adtran today launched its Ensemble Cloudlet vRouter, a cloud-managed solution that enables providers to deliver high-performance Layer 3 managed services with less cost, complexity and risk. As traditional routers reach end-of-life and core network revenues remain flat, providers are looking to enterprise sites to drive new growth. Delivered through a single subscription, the new solution offers a lower-cost alternative to proprietary appliances while enabling smarter service delivery, faster rollout and improved monetization of enterprise connectivity at the network edge. By replacing locked, single-function routers with a flexible virtualized platform, it gives providers a simpler, more powerful way to modernize their edge infrastructure.

Adtran's Ensemble Cloudlet vRouter offers service providers a fast and scalable way to monetize enterprise connectivity at the network edge.

"The economics of enterprise service delivery are shifting rapidly and providers can't afford to stand still," said Robert Conger, GM of software platforms and strategy at Adtran. "Our new Ensemble Cloudlet vRouter offers an immediate way to modernize services, increase margins and support high-value business customers with greater agility. It delivers the simplicity of a traditional appliance while also bringing the scalability and intelligence of a cloud-native platform. Many providers are stuck managing legacy appliances that are expensive to evaluate, deploy and scale. With this solution, they can break free of those constraints and confidently expand their service capabilities over time."

Adtran's Ensemble Cloudlet vRouter combines servers with high-performance virtual routing technology powered by 6WIND, alongside centralized cloud orchestration via Ensemble EdgeView. With native support for 2.5Gbit/s, 10Gbit/s SFP+ and optional 5G wireless, it delivers dynamic Layer 3 routing, VPN, DNS, DHCP, QoS, stateful firewall capabilities and robust IPsec security. The platform offers zero-touch provisioning, remote lifecycle management and cloud-hosted orchestration services for faster time to market and streamlined operations. Providers can scale up from 4-core systems for routing-only use cases to 8-core configurations that support additional virtual network functions and enterprise workloads.

"We've designed this platform as more than just a replacement for legacy hardware. It's a scalable, service-ready foundation that enables our customers to respond to today's demands while preparing for what's next," commented Christoph Glingener, CTO of Adtran. "Ensemble Cloudlet vRouter gives providers the flexibility to tailor deployments to their needs, whether that means delivering a high-bandwidth Layer 3 service or orchestrating more advanced use cases incorporating third-party VNFs. For the first time, they can combine the simplicity of a physical box with the freedom of virtualization, supported by off-the-shelf agility and cloud-native control."

