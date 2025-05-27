Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XBPP | ISIN: US31931U1025 | Ticker-Symbol: 6UT
Frankfurt
27.05.25 | 08:06
12,600 Euro
+0,80 % +0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST BANK Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST BANK 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,40013,10015:45
PR Newswire
27.05.2025 14:12 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: QNB Becomes First Bank in the Middle East to Deploy Diebold Nixdorf's ATMs with Bulk Cash Deposit Capability

The DN Series® 500 provides expanded functionality, including advanced deposit performance and note capacity

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced that QNB, a Qatari multinational commercial bank, is the first bank in the Middle East to deploy the DN Series® 500 cash recycler. The agreement is a prime example of how the company is helping financial institutions in the Middle East and around the world transform their operations with cutting-edge branch automation solutions.

Diebold Nixdorf Primary Logo

The lobby terminal is powered by two cash engines that enable the highest deposit, recycling and dispensing capacity in the market. The services for this project are managed by Protech Solutions, Diebold Nixdorf's licensed partner in Qatar.

The dual-tower device, coupled with Diebold Nixdorf's recycling technology capability, enables QNB Group customers to deposit up to a 300-note cash bundle and up to 30 checks in a bundle with counterfeit detection capability. The two cash engines are equipped with sensor technology that collects data to track the health of the ATM and alert service technicians if there is an issue, increasing availability for customers. The scalability of Diebold Nixdorf's fourth-generation cash recycling engine, RM4V, provides four types of cassettes that can be easily switched for increased flexibility while accommodating up to 13 denominations.

Adel Al-Malki, Senior Executive Vice President - Group Retail Banking at QNB Group, said: "With Diebold Nixdorf's advanced technology and software, we can provide consumers with convenient banking services like cash deposits to better meet their needs. The company's innovative DN Vynamic® software enables a unique digital experience for all users in line with QNB Group's branding vision. The ATM features multi-color privacy side panels and indicators as well as a 19" touchscreen. The scalability of the solution enables QNB Group to easily support other services like interactive video and touchless and cardless withdrawals.

Habib Hanna, managing director, Middle East, at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "We are proud to partner with QNB, one of the region's leading financial institutions, as they continue to enhance customer satisfaction through exceptional service and convenience. By adopting Diebold Nixdorf's advanced branch automation solutions, QNB is ensuring an innovative next-generation banking experience across both digital and physical channels, reaffirming their commitment to innovation and customer-centricity."

About QNB
QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market. Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.

About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

X: @DieboldNixdorf
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-B

From left to right: Adel Al-Malki, Senior Executive Vice President - Group Retail Banking at QNB Group and Hicham Yamout, Area Manager - Diebold Nixdorf, posing with the DN Series® 500 cash recycler.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319847/5336464/Diebold_Nixdorf_Logo_v1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696402/Diebold_Nixdorf_Incorporated.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qnb-becomes-first-bank-in-the-middle-east-to-deploy-diebold-nixdorfs-atms-with-bulk-cash-deposit-capability-302465523.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.