Pudu Robotics Launches its Latest AI-Powered Autonomous Cleaning Robot - PUDU CC1 Pro

SHENZHEN, China, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, the global leader in service robotics, today launched the PUDU CC1 Pro, an AI-powered autonomous cleaning robot. The award-winning PUDU CC1 set a new benchmark with its four-in-one cleaning solution combining sweeping, scrubbing, vacuuming, and dust-mopping. Building on this successful model, the PUDU CC1 Pro advances intelligent cleaning automation with powerful AI-driven perception and decision-making integrated into every stage of the cleaning process.

AI-Powered Cleaning with Autonomous Intelligence

PUDU CC1 Pro elevates cleaning to a fully autonomous, closed-loop system. Equipped with advanced AI, it can detect liquid stains, recognize floor cleanliness and surface types, adjust cleaning intensity, verify cleaning results, and even monitor the status of its own components. This intelligent autonomy improves cleaning consistency and effectiveness while enabling staff to focus on supervision and strategic tasks. With a significantly expanded effective cleaning range of 5,000 to 8,000 square meters per operation, the CC1 Pro is tailored for large commercial venues, including retail centers, hospitals, airports, and industrial warehouses.

Key Innovations Driving Smart Cleaning Automation

Real-Time Cleaning Effect Detection

As the world's first commercial cleaning robot equipped with a rear AI camera, CC1 Pro can continuously monitor the cleanliness of floors. If any stubborn stain remains, it marks the location on the map and automatically re-cleans the area. Upon task completion, a heat map visualizes cleaning effectiveness, helping facility managers identify stubborn spots for manual attention-fostering seamless human-robot collaboration for superior results.





AI-driven adjustments optimize cleaning power based on dirt levels and floor type. Deep scrubbing activates in heavily soiled zones, while extended run-time mode operates on cleaner areas. It also distinguishes floor materials to apply appropriate methods-vacuuming carpets, sweeping hard floors. This smart adaptation delivers an optimal balance between cleaning effectiveness and energy efficiency.





In spot scrubbing mode, CC1 Pro leverages visual AI to autonomously identify wet or dirty spots and perform targeted scrubbing for high-efficiency cleaning-delivering up to three times greater productivity. It also generates heat maps of debris distribution, helping staff identify frequently soiled areas and optimize cleaning strategies in large-scale environments.





CC1 Pro is the first commercial cleaning robot capable of autonomously monitoring the condition of its cleaning components using high-precision image recognition. It can detect issues like brush or squeegee contamination from poor maintenance, which may cause streaks or water residue. The system then initiates re-cleaning or alerts staff when needed, ensuring consistent cleaning results and preventing secondary pollution.





Powered by PUDU VSLAM+, which combines Visual SLAM and Lidar SLAM, CC1 Pro navigates complex, dynamic spaces without relying on ceiling markers. It adapts in real time to layout changes and avoids static and moving obstacles, ensuring smooth operation in busy commercial environments.





CC1 Pro provides real-time heat maps and operational dashboards that visualize key data: debris distribution, persistent stain locations, and robot performance indicators such as task completion rates and maintenance frequency. These tools empower both end users and service providers with actionable insights, optimizing cleaning efficiency and fleet management.

Enhanced Durability and Maintenance Efficiency

In addition to its AI features, the CC1 Pro is built with key hardware enhancements that improve durability and operational efficiency. Certified to IEC 63327 standards, the robot meets rigorous benchmarks for safety and operational quality. It offers optional self-cleaning roller brushes, along with a contour-adaptive brush chamber, and high-durability metal mesh filters, among other components. These components reduce maintenance frequency and extend the robot's operational lifespan.

PUDU CC1 Pro sets a new benchmark in intelligent facility management, offering a scalable, AI-powered cleaning solution that redefines the future of commercial cleaning automation.

Learn more about PUDU CC1 Pro: https://www.pudurobotics.com/en/products/cc1-pro.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology. With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, Pudu Robotics holds over a thousand authorized patents worldwide, encompassing a wide range of core technologies. The company's robots have been widely adopted in various industries, including dining, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, education and manufacturing. To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped over 90,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

