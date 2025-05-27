Ur-Energy Inc.: Ur-Energy Commends President Trump's Bold Executive Orders for the Reinvigoration of the U.S. Nuclear Industry and U.S. Energy Security

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) ("Ur-Energy"), a long-term leading U.S. uranium miner, commends the Trump Administration on its bold action of issuing four Executive Orders making the expansion of nuclear power a national priority.

On May 23, 2025, President Trump issued four Executive Orders with the objective of taking "swift and decisive action" to rapidly advance U.S. nuclear power generation and global nuclear influence in the interest of America's national security.

President Trump called for quadrupling American nuclear energy capacity from 100 GW in 2024 to 400 GW by 2050 and laid out a clear path to achieve that ambitious goal, including workforce development; expansion of domestic conversion and enrichment services; development and deployment of advanced nuclear reactors; and regulatory reform.

The Department of Energy was directed to prioritize work with the U.S. nuclear industry to add 5 gigawatt of power uprates to existing nuclear reactors and have 10 new large reactors under construction by 2030.

Notably, the directives accelerate efforts to enhance the efficiency and focus of the NRC while emphasizing that the U.S. maintains its leading reputation for nuclear safety.

Ur-Energy commends President Trump's initiative through the issuance of the four Executive Orders. The actions taken will accelerate the development of the nuclear industrial base domestically and reposition the U.S. as a commercial nuclear leader globally. The Executive Orders complement other recent bipartisan Congressional actions to advance the domestic nuclear fuel cycle.

The shift to nuclear power is global, resulting from the desire of many nations for energy security and reliable carbon-free baseload power, and from the immense growth in electricity demand from AI and quantum computing. Based on these sustaining needs, we believe the demand for nuclear power has fundamentally and irreversibly changed.

The President's actions support long-term uranium demand and therefore production from Ur-Energy's Lost Creek and Shirley Basin mines. Ur-Energy continues to ramp up production at Lost Creek and will start uranium production at Shirley Basin in the near-term, leading to a licensed 2.2 million pound annual production capacity.

Ur-Energy is one of only a few established U.S. miners positioned to supply uranium into the domestic market. Our Lost Creek Mine is fully permitted, staffed and ramping up production. We recently received the final approvals to expand Lost Creek, allowing for many additional years of uranium recovery. We are constructing Shirley Basin, our second Wyoming recovery site, with production planned to commence in early 2026.

In addition to Lost Creek and Shirley Basin, we have planned delineation and exploration drilling on several of our other Wyoming projects this summer to expand our uranium resource base. As of May 2, 2025, we were in the enviable position of having $66M in cash resources to advance our corporate objectives.

We are excited by the rapid growth potential of the U.S. and global commercial nuclear industry and applaud President Trump's bold action last week to return the U.S. to its leadership role in the nuclear sector. The Executive Orders' mandate of rapid action will result in the expansion of the domestic reactor fleet and resulting demand for uranium. Ur-Energy has the people, projects and experience to deliver into this national priority.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced and packaged approximately 2.9 million pounds U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy has begun development and construction activities at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur-Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur-Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

John W. Cash, Chairman, CEO & President

720-981-4588, ext. 303

John.Cash@Ur-Energy.com

