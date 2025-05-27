Ankored and Yardstik Partner to Revolutionize Youth Sports Safety and Compliance

Youth sports organizations can now access Yardstik's industry-leading background screening directly within Ankored's comprehensive compliance platform, creating a seamless experience that automates the entire safety lifecycle.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Ankored, the leading youth sports automation compliance platform, and Yardstik, the measurably better background screening company, have launched a strategic partnership. Together, the companies are partnering to help protect kids and mitigate risk for organizations.

Ankored and Yardstik



This integration brings Yardstik's powerful background screening directly into the Ankored platform, allowing youth sports organizations to automatically assign and track the appropriate level of background check based on each individual's role. Now organizations can leverage Yardstik's industry-leading background checks alongside all other critical safety elements-including training, coach certifications, age/grade verification for players, and more-in one comprehensive system that automates the entire compliance lifecycle.

"Youth sports organizations face growing complexity and risk in managing their compliance and running effective, timely background checks," said Seth Lieberman, CEO of Ankored. "By partnering with Yardstik, we're creating a seamless experience that ensures all safety requirements are met while drastically reducing administrative burden, allowing organizations to focus on what matters most-creating exceptional experiences for kids."

The integration enables youth sports organizations to:

Reduce administrative workload by 95% through intelligent automation

Centralize all compliance requirements including background checks, certifications, and training

Run a variety of levels of background checks

Automate the screening process with real-time tracking and reporting

Ensure 100% compliance for every coach, volunteer, and staff member

"We are very excited about this partnership with Ankored and what it means for youth sports organizations across the nation," said Andrew Johnson, CEO of Yardstik. "When we set out to build Yardstik, our API-first approach was created specifically for this use case. By providing a native experience for customers, compliance is made easier. Right off the bat, the Ankored team shared their vision for a unified compliance platform for youth sports, and we knew our technology would deliver that and more. We're excited to provide measurably better screening to this audience."

Youth sports organizations face increasing scrutiny over safety protocols and adherence to those protocols. By combining verification technology and comprehensive safety operations, Yardstik and Ankored's combined solution addresses the growing requests from parents, governments, insurance providers, and sports governing bodies for more rigorous protection measures.

To learn more about how Ankored and Yardstik can transform your organization's safety compliance, visit ankored.com/yardstik.

About Ankored

Ankored is the simplest and safest solution for automating your entire youth sports and recreation compliance process, safeguarding both children and your organization. Their all-in-one platform helps you quickly and efficiently achieve 100% compliance for every volunteer, coach, and staff member. Learn more at ankored.com.

About Yardstik

Yardstik is a technology company that helps high-volume hiring businesses run fewer background checks. Launched in Minneapolis in 2020, the company is reinventing risk technology for the modern era. Yardstik's mix of screening, fraud, and compliance products helps organizations optimize worker vetting and expedite business growth. Today, thousands of customers trust Yardstik's technology and team to manage their pre- and post-hire risk. For more information, visit https://yardstik.com .

