Token Communities Ltd.: APOZ Project Presented at ITC Conference

Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone Project was Presented to Houston Mayor John Whitmire at International Trade Center Conference

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / ASC Global Inc. as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities (OTC PINK:TKCM) presented APOZ Project to Mayor John Whitmire at the ITC ( International Trade Center ) Inauguration Ceremony of the Board of Directors on on May 23, 2025.

Ms. Tina Pei Wise who is the Director of Coordination of ASC Global Inc. ( the developer of the APOZ Project ) was elected as the Vice President of ITC ( International Trade Center ) in Houston, Texas, Ms. Tina Pei Wise made a presentation of APOZ Project and its Affordable Housing Development Plan to all the attendees during this Inauguration Ceremony. According to Ms. Tina Wise, APOZ Project is making excellent progress at the moment, and scheduled to start construction in Q-4 this year. As a well-balanced and sustainable Master Planned Community with industrial park, business center, commercial section and residential subdivisions, APOZ will be offering affordable high-quality modern style single family homes to the working class who work and reside there. The price range for these affordable homes will be starting at $ 188,000. for a three bedroom homes, and multi-family homes are being designed and planned as well.

Ms. Tina Pei Wise further added, there is a huge demand for high-quality affordable housing in the Greater Houston area, ASC Global Inc. will work closely with the City of Houston and ITC to develop this vast market and fulfill the strong demand.

For any further information, please contact Mr. David Champ at (631)397-1111

