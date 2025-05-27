Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE), a global payments platform, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, John Crawford, will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 in New York, NY. The discussion will begin at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time. Management will also participate in investor meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Paysafe Investor Relations website at ir.paysafe.com under the "Events" section and archived for a limited time.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With 29 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of $152 billion in 2024, and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 260 payment types in 48 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

