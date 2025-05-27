GoodData Launches GoodData AI: Embed, Extend, and Scale Analytics with AI

AI-Native Analytics Platform That Understands Your Business - and Your Developers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / GoodData today announced the general availability of GoodData AI, a next-generation analytics platform that places AI at every layer of the data stack - from raw-data ingestion to governed insight delivery - without compromising trust or compliance.

Why GoodData AI Stands Apart

GoodData AI is designed for enterprises that require trust, scalability, and extensibility. Its architecture is built around these foundational principles:

Composable by design : Embedded, white-labeled, and API-first; built for developers to connect with any AI stack.

Semantic layer and ontology : The only AI analytics engine that natively understands your business logic, ensuring every answer is both consistent and metric-perfect.

Model Context Protocol (MCP) Support : Enables real-time, cross-system context that makes AI relevant. GoodData's new MCP Server Beta program is now available!

AI you can trust : No data ever leaves your environment; every insight is explainable, auditable, and private by default.

Analytics as Code: Turns GenAI from an opaque magic box into a governed, testable, and repeatable artifact within the analytics release cycle.

Roman Stanek, Founder & CEO of GoodData, said:

"Most generative AI pilots stall because they rely on ungoverned data. GoodData AI combines an open Analytics Lake, an Intelligent Semantic Layer, and AI Anywhere into one unified product. Our customers receive reliable insights instantly - directly in their apps and workflows - without needing any re-architecture."

Core GoodData AI Capabilities

AI Anywhere : Supports natural language interactions across various interfaces - within GoodData UI or embedded in your applications, with full white-label options available.

Intelligent Semantic Layer : Uses domain ontologies and semantic models to ensure AI understands and speaks the language of your business.

Natural Language Insights : Offers conversational data interactions, generating accurate answers, visualizations, and actionable suggestions.

AI-Ready Analytics Lake : Ensures high-quality, unified data, facilitating scalable AI operations.

Developer Tools and APIs: Provides flexible, API-first architecture for integration and automation within enterprise apps.

What Customers & Partners Are Saying About GoodData AI

"The intelligent semantic layer in GoodData gives us confidence. We know the data behind every AI-generated insight is consistent, reliable, and ready for action."

Wagner Nascimento Filho, Development Manager for Analytics & IAM at TOTVS

"We're thrilled to partner with GoodData to bring the power of white-labeled AI-driven analytics directly to our customers. GoodData's natural language capabilities will allow our customers to interact with their data conversationally, making it easier than ever for our customers to generate insights and visualize results rapidly."

Manoj Kumar, CTO at Atheer

"GoodData AI makes complex data easy to understand without requiring deep technical knowledge, which aligns perfectly with our mission at Salted CX. With GoodData AI's context-aware metadata and Salted CX's content analysis, we're able to provide our customers with deeper analytics and understanding of conversations with their agents and bots."

Simon Vostry, Co-Founder & CEO at Salted CX

Availability & Pricing

GoodData AI is available today on AWS, Azure, GCP, and private-cloud Kubernetes. Pricing starts with a Community tier (three users, one model route), scaling to Enterprise and OEM plans that bundle lake-compute credits and LLM token packs.

Looking Ahead

GoodData AI marks the beginning of a new era of BI, where AI isn't just a bolt-on assistant but a core, intelligent layer within the analytics stack. As the platform evolves, expect deeper orchestration and integration, and more intuitive user experiences, delivered at scale, securely, and in full alignment with enterprise needs.

AI will continue to expand across every layer of the GoodData platform, powering intelligence everywhere it's needed.

About GoodData

GoodData is the AI-native analytics platform built for speed, scale, and trust, helping companies deliver real-time insights - embedded, branded, and everywhere your users need them.

Founded in 2007, and with offices in both the U.S. and Europe, GoodData serves over 140,000 of the world's top companies and 3.2 million users, helping them drive meaningful change and maximize the value of their data.

