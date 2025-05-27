ALT5 Sigma Corp: ALT5 Sigma Launches Lightning Network Integration to Power Instant Bitcoin and Tether Payments in Partnership with Voltage

Support for Bitcoin and Stablecoins on Lightning Underscores ALT5's Commitment to Scalable, Real-Time Settlement Infrastructure

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / ALT5 Sigma Corporation (the "Company" or "ALT5") (NASDAQ:ALTS)(FRA:5AR1), a fintech company that delivers blockchain-powered payment and trading infrastructure for global merchants and financial institutions, today announced that Lightning Network capabilities are now live on its platform.

This upgrade enables instant, low-cost Bitcoin payments on ALT5 and lays the foundation for Tether (USDT) stablecoin support over Lightning, delivering a powerful combination of speed, stability, and cost-efficiency for enterprises that depend on high-frequency digital transactions.

ALT5's Lightning integration is made possible through Voltage, a leading provider of enterprise-grade Lightning infrastructure. By embedding Lightning into its Crypto-as-a-Service ecosystem, ALT5 enables clients to benefit from real-time settlement, whether transacting in Bitcoin or increasingly in stablecoins such as USDT.

"Real-time payments are no longer optional-they're becoming essential for modern finance," said Peter Tassiopoulos, CEO of ALT5 Sigma. "With Lightning now available on our platform, we're giving institutions a direct path to instant Bitcoin payments and preparing for the growing demand for stablecoin settlement over Lightning."

The introduction of Lightning on ALT5 unlocks a new class of use cases for digital asset settlement, particularly in cross-border commerce, high-frequency trading, and global merchant payments. Clients can now dramatically reduce fees and confirmation times, while maintaining the robust compliance and operational controls built into ALT5's infrastructure.

"The ability to move Tether over Lightning is an inflection point for the industry," said Graham Krizek, CEO of Voltage. "It's a stable, scalable payment method layered on top of Bitcoin's security and ALT5 is making that future accessible to institutions today."

The evolving potential for stablecoin settlement over Lightning presents new opportunities for financial platforms. ALT5 is closely monitoring this space as part of its ongoing commitment to delivering scalable, future-ready payment infrastructure for global enterprises.

With Lightning now integrated, ALT5's platform supports a full range of crypto transaction protocols, enabling real-time settlement across Bitcoin, stablecoins, and multiple networks. Regardless of the asset or underlying technology, transactions can now be initiated, routed, and settled through ALT5's unified infrastructure.

For more information on ALT5 Sigma's payment solutions and its integration with Voltage, visit http://alt5sigma.com/.

About ALT5 Sigma

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTS)(FRA:5AR1) is a fintech company, providing next generation blockchain-powered technologies for tokenization, trading, clearing settlement, payment and safe keeping of digital assets. The Company is one of the constituents of the Russell Microcap Index, as of June 28, 2024.

Founded in 2018, ALT5 Sigma, Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of ALT5 Sigma Corporation), provides next-generation blockchain-powered technologies to enable a migration to a new global financial paradigm. ALT5 Sigma, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers two main platforms to its customers: "ALT5 Pay" and "ALT5 Prime." ALT5 Sigma has processed over $5 billion USD in cryptocurrency transactions since inception.

ALT5 Pay is an award-winning cryptocurrency payment gateway that enables registered and approved global merchants to accept and make cryptocurrency payments or to integrate the ALT5 Pay payment platform into their application or operations using the plugin with WooCommerce and or ALT5 Pay's checkout widgets and APIs. Merchants have the option to convert to fiat currency(s) automatically or to receive their payment in digital assets.

ALT5 Prime is an electronic over-the-counter trading platform that enables registered and approved customers to buy and sell digital assets. Customers can purchase digital assets with fiat and, equally, can sell digital assets and receive fiat. ALT5 Prime is available through a browser-based access mobile phone application named "ALT5 Pro" that can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, from Google Play, through ALT5 Prime's FIX API, as well as through Broadridge Financial Solutions' NYFIX gateway for approved customers.

The Company is working on the separation of our biotech business that will move forward under "Alyea Therapeutics Corporation." Through its biotech activities, the Company is focused on bringing to market drugs with non-addictive pain-relieving properties to treat conditions that cause chronic or severe pain. Our patented product, a novel formulation of low-dose naltrexone (JAN123), is being initially developed for the treatment of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), an indication that causes severe, chronic pain generally affecting the arms or legs. The FDA has granted Jan123 Orphan Drug Designation for treatment of CRPS.

About Voltage

Voltage is a leading enterprise Lightning Network provider, offering scalable infrastructure for businesses looking to integrate instant, low-cost Bitcoin payments. With a mission to drive mainstream Lightning adoption, Voltage provides businesses with the tools they need to leverage Bitcoin's fastest and most efficient payment layer.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the profitability and prospective growth of ALT5's platforms and business that may include, but are not limited to, international currency risks, third-party or customer credit risks, liability claims stemming from ALT5's services, and technology challenges for future growth or expansion. This press release also may contain statements or links relating to risks that JAN 101 will treat PAD, that JAN 123 will treat CRPS, the timing of the commencement of clinical trials, that the FDA will permit approval through a 505(b)(2) pathway for JAN 123, that upon approval JAN 101 will immediately disrupt the PAD market, and other statements, including words such as "continue", "expect", "intend", "will", "hope", "should", "would", "may", "potential", and other similar expressions. Such statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies.

Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The Company cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

