Hivello x Banxa - $HVLO Token Available via Apple Pay & Credit Card





LONDON and AMSTERDAM, May 27, 2025, a DePIN aggregator that enables users to earn by monetizing idle (computing) resources across multiple DePINs (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks), announces that its native token $HVLO will soon be integrated with Banxa, a global fiat-to-crypto on-ramp solution trusted by leading Web3 platforms.

This integration means that users in over 130 countries will be able to buy $HVLO directly using local fiat payment methods, including credit/debit cards, bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and more. Crucially, users will not need to go through a centralized exchange, making it faster and simpler for anyone, regardless of technical expertise, to acquire HVLO and participate in Hivello's growing ecosystem.

For Hivello, this marks a meaningful step forward in its mission to onboard millions of Web2 users into Web3. By integrating with trusted platforms like Banxa, Hivello is making it even easier and more accessible for anyone to participate in DePIN, enabling users to go from "idle device" to contributor with just a few clicks, no prior crypto experience required.

Not only is Hivello making DePIN more accessible through seamless fiat integration, but it's doing so at the right time. According to Messari's Q1 2025 DePIN Sector Report , the sector has already surpassed $50 billion in market cap and is projected to reach $3.5 trillion by 2028. With over 13 million devices contributing daily and $350 million in capital raised over the past year, DePIN is entering a phase of rapid expansion, and Hivello is building the infrastructure to bring everyone in.

The integration is expected to go live in the coming weeks and HVLO will be supported directly within Banxa's interface.

"Banxa is a proven bridge between traditional finance and Web3," said Holger Arians CEO of Banxa. "This partnership accelerates our ability to reach users who've never touched crypto before. Our mission is to simplify access to the digital asset ecosystem. Partnering with Hivello allows us to empower millions of users to participate in the rapidly growing DePIN economy-easily, securely, and without friction. Users around the world can now go from fiat to HVLO in just a few clicks-and immediately start contributing to and earning from the decentralized economy."

"This is a big step toward making DePIN truly accessible to the mainstream," said Domenic Carosa, Co-founder & Chairman of Hivello. "With Banxa, it's now easier for anyone to buy HVLO using regular payment methods-no crypto experience needed."

About Hivello :

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks with just a few clicks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to earn passive income by mobilizing their idle computers. We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources and earn passive income, with no technical knowledge required. It's as easy as downloading, installing, and running nodes, making complex technologies accessible and beneficial to all.

About Banxa :

Banxa is a global on-and-off-ramp infrastructure provider that bridges the gap between traditional finance and digital assets. Operating in 130+ countries, Banxa offers fully compliant fiat-to-crypto payments, helping users and businesses access digital assets easily and securely.

