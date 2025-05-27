Investments & Wealth Institute Courses Now Approved for NASAA IAR CE Credit

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / The Investments & Wealth Institute ("the Institute") is pleased to announce that select online courses from its award-winning online platform, the Investments & Wealth Academy, now satisfy continuing education (CE) requirements for Investment Adviser Representatives (IARs), as outlined in the North American Securities Administrators Association's (NASAA) Investment Adviser Representative Continuing Education (IAR CE) Model Rule.

As more states adopt the NASAA IAR CE requirement, the Institute's Education team has proactively curated a high-quality collection of practical courses designed to help advisors stay compliant while deepening their professional knowledge. These approved courses are prominently featured via a NASAA CE banner and are easily accessible through the Investments & Wealth Academy.

"We're proud to support our members by offering CE that not only meets NASAA's IAR compliance requirements but simultaneously delivers practical, real-world education across critical emerging topics," said Hannah Walden, Director of Education Operations at the Investments & Wealth Institute. "Our goal is to offer relevant, actionable, and compliant learning experiences that advisors can immediately apply in their client work."

The following five 1-hour microcourses from the Institute are currently approved for IAR CE credit:

Advice and Planning- A practical overview of the trust-based, four-step financial planning process, with strategies to foster deeper client engagement and deliver more effective, personalized advice

Social Security Planning- A foundational course that equips advisors with the knowledge to guide clients on when and how to claim benefits as part of a holistic retirement income strategy.

Taxation of Cryptocurrency and Digital Assets, Part 1- An introductory guide to how various forms of digital asset acquisition and lending are taxed, providing practical tools for both personal and client-facing planning.

Taxation of Cryptocurrency and Digital Assets, Part 2- A continuation of Part 1 that delves deeper into tax implications of digital asset transactions, offering expanded insights and planning strategies for advisors and their clients.

Explaining Blockchain and Digital Assets- Designed to boost advisor confidence, this course breaks down blockchain fundamentals and the crypto investment thesis to support clear, client-friendly conversations.

"This expansion into NASAA-approved IAR CE reflects our continued commitment to raising the bar for advisor excellence and to offering our members greater choice that fit their individual needs," said Sean Walters, Chief Executive Officer of the Investments & Wealth Institute. "As the regulatory environment grows more complex, we're ensuring our members are not just compliant, but fully equipped to lead in a dynamic wealth management landscape."

A sixth course is expected to be available in the coming month. Additional offerings will be added as part of an ongoing process to expand the Institute's NASAA-qualifying course library.

All Academy courses that qualify as NASAA-approved IAR CE also qualify for CIMA®, CPWA®, RMA® certification programs and CFP® CE credit as well. Participants who successfully complete one or more of the approved courses do not need to self-report - the Institute will submit the relevant CE directly to NASAA. Institute members will enjoy the same discounted or complimentary access they receive for other Institute courses.

About the Investments & Wealth Institute

Founded in 1985, Investments & Wealth Institute is the premier professional membership association, education provider, and credentialing body for financial service professionals and advisors serving high-net-worth clients. Through its award-winning events, publications, courses, and acclaimed certifications - Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®), Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®), and Retirement Management Advisor® (RMA®) certifications - the Institute delivers Ivy League-quality, highly-practical education to more than 30,000 practitioners annually in over 40 countries. Members of the Institute embrace excellence and ethics in applying a broad set of knowledge and skills in their daily work with clients. Its dynamic community includes some of the industry's most successful investment consultants, advanced financial planners, and institutional asset managers, all committed to excellence, ethics, and continuous professional growth.

About the Investments & Wealth Academy

The Investments & Wealth Academy is a premier, award-winning online learning platform for financial advisory professionals seeking to advance their careers and strengthen their industry expertise, delivering Ivy League-Quality education with practical application. Offering a comprehensive suite of short-form and long-form content - such as certificate programs, short courses, microcourses, webinars, and more - the Academy empowers advisors to learn what they want to, when they want to, and how they want to.

