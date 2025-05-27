Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.05.2025
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
WKN: A412WK | ISIN: US4333131039 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
23.05.25 | 21:57
40,030 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Hinge Health, MNTN rise in their first full day of trade

NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 27th

  • Stocks are rising Tuesday morning after President Trump walked back tariffs on the European Union. The President said he would push back the 50% levy deadline to July 9th following a request by EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen.
  • While major indexes moved lower last week, NYSE-listed Hinge Health and NYSE-listed MNTN stood out. Both popped double digits when they opened and rose on Friday as well, their first full day of trade.
  • Investors await Nvidia earnings Wednesday after market close. The semiconductor giant is among the world's most valuable firms and its shares have an impact on the overall direction of the major indices.

Opening Bell
Bernstein celebrates its first year as a new firm under the joint venture between Societe Generale and Alliance Bernstein

Closing Bell
Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) celebrates its 10-year anniversary since IPO

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696750/NYSE_Market_Update_May_27.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5338950/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--hinge-health-mntn-rise-in-their-first-full-day-of-trade-302465821.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
