Full Alliance Group, Inc.: Full Alliance Group and FV Products International Announce Successful Launch of FEROMOS, Targeting the Fast-Growing Men's Wellness Market

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Following their strategic joint venture announced last week, Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:FAGI) and FV Products International, LLC today proudly announce the successful launch of FEROMOS, their flagship direct-to-consumer brand designed exclusively for men. The innovative FEROMOS line has quickly gained traction, surpassing hundreds of customers within the first few weeks of launch.

Early consumer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with users praising FEROMOS for its effectiveness and quality, positioning the brand for significant future growth. Leveraging FV Products International's expertise in digital marketing, the brand initially utilized targeted Facebook advertising to efficiently reach its key demographic.

"The initial reception to FEROMOS has exceeded our expectations," stated Valerio Fortunato, Co-Founder and Director of FV Products International. "The rapid growth and enthusiastic feedback validate our strategic approach to product formulation, branding, and direct-to-consumer marketing."

With early success established, Full Alliance Group and FV Products International are actively expanding their marketing efforts. They are currently in discussions with major affiliate publisher networks, including Digistore and Clickbank, who have expressed strong interest in distributing the FEROMOS line, promising further expansion of the brand's online reach and consumer base.

Farhia Ibrahim, Co-Founder of FV Products International, remarked, "Our goal was always to connect premium, high-quality products with targeted, performance-driven digital marketing. FEROMOS® embodies this vision, and the promising initial performance clearly demonstrates the powerful potential of our joint capabilities."

FEROMOS products are crafted using premium nutraceutical formulations and are manufactured in FDA-registered facilities operated by Full Alliance Group's subsidiary, Pure Solutions, ensuring stringent quality control and compliance with regulatory standards.

"This successful launch underscores our capability to effectively execute and rapidly scale in the digital and direct-to-consumer marketplaces," said Bill Heneghan, President of Full Alliance Group, Inc. "The synergy between Pure Solutions' manufacturing excellence and FV Products' digital marketing prowess positions FEROMOS as a leading brand in men's health and wellness."

Industry Context and Market Potential

The launch of FEROMOS aligns with the surging growth of the men's wellness and personal care sector. According to Grand View Research, the global men's personal care market is projected to reach $276 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2030. This rapid growth is driven by increasing male interest in grooming, wellness, and functional self-enhancement products.

Simultaneously, the pheromone-based product segment-once considered fringe-is gaining mainstream attention. A 2024 report by Market Research Future projects the global pheromone products market to exceed $850 million by 2029, fueled by rising demand in cosmetics, fragrances, and behavioral wellness applications. As consumer interest in biohacking, attraction science, and confidence-boosting supplements rises, FEROMOS is uniquely positioned to lead in this emerging niche with its science-backed formulation and emotionally resonant positioning.

Market Availability

FEROMOS products are now available exclusively through the brand's official website, www.tryferomos.com.

Future Outlook

The initial success of FEROMOS suggests a bright future for the brand and the joint venture behind it. As the product gains traction and customer feedback accumulates, the companies are likely to explore product line extensions, new formulations, and potentially even new brands leveraging their combined expertise in manufacturing and digital marketing.

The partnership between Full Alliance Group and FV Products International also opens up possibilities for expanding into other segments of the rapidly growing men's wellness market. With their proven ability to quickly develop and successfully launch innovative products, the joint venture is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging trends and consumer needs in this dynamic sector.

Media Contact:

Full Alliance Group Inc. Investor Relations

Gabe Rodriguez, Erelations Group

erelationsgroup@gmail.com

(623) 261-9046

FV Products International, LLC

Valerio Fortunato

val@puresolutionsusa.com

(800) 895-4415

About Full Alliance Group, Inc.

Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:FAGI) is a multi-faceted holding company with subsidiaries and investments across diverse sectors. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pure Solutions, Inc., the company manufactures and distributes premium nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products.

About FV Products International, LLC

FV Products International, LLC specializes in digital marketing and eCommerce solutions, with particular expertise in affiliate marketing and direct-to-consumer strategies. Led by Valerio Fortunato and Farhia Ibrahim, the firm continues to innovate and grow in the digital commerce space.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding future financial performance, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Full Alliance Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/full-alliance-group-and-fv-products-international-announce-succe-1031795