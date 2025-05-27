CANCERASE LLC: World's First AI-Driven Integrative Cancer Care Platform Debuts With Comprehensive Book Series by Dean Silver, M.D. M.D.(H) and Andreas Kazmierczak, MS. Everything You Need to Know to Heal Yourself From Cancer is Now at Your Fingertips.

A pioneering AI-driven platform for integrative cancer care has been developed by AI engineer Andreas Kazmierczak, MS, and meticulously reviewed by renowned integrative oncologist Dean Silver, MD, MD(H). This innovative technology bridges the gap between conventional oncology and holistic medicine, offering patients truly personalized, evidence-based treatment strategies.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / In a major breakthrough at the intersection of artificial intelligence and integrative medicine, the world's first AI-powered platform CANGPT.AI for integrative cancer care has been launched. Developed by AI engineer Andreas Kazmierczak, MS, and reviewed by oncologist Dean Silver, MD, MD(H), this innovative system is designed to transform how cancer is treated by combining conventional and holistic therapies into personalized, evidence-based protocols.

Trained on more than 400,000 pages of peer-reviewed medical literature, the AI provides highly accurate, clinically relevant insights tailored to both patients and healthcare providers. Unlike traditional treatment tools, this platform synthesizes vast amounts of scientific research into digestible, actionable recommendations that integrate repurposed drugs, natural compounds, dietary supplements, and standard oncology protocols.

To support and expand on this technology, Kazmierczak and Dean Silver have co-authored a two-volume series titled "Revolutionizing Cancer Care with AI." These books serve as comprehensive guides for clinicians and patients seeking to apply integrative approaches alongside conventional treatments.

Volume 1, Repurposed Drugs, Plants, and Vitamins (ISBN 979-8-9916163-6-2), focuses on lesser-known, science-supported agents that have shown promise in cancer care. These include pharmaceuticals originally designed for other diseases but found to have anticancer properties, along with plant-based compounds and high-potency vitamins supported by emerging research.

Volume 2, Treatments and Protocols (ISBN 979-8-9916163-5-5), presents a wide range of integrative cancer protocols, outlining specific therapeutic combinations based on cancer type, patient profile, and clinical evidence.

Together, the volumes contain over 1,000 pages of curated insights, translating the AI's intelligence into practical, real-world applications.

These books are now distributed nationwide through major retailers, quickly gaining recognition as essential resources in the field of integrative oncology. They aim to bridge the gap between alternative and conventional medicine, making complex medical information accessible to those battling cancer and those treating it.

Dean Silver brings a unique perspective to the project as both a cancer survivor and a leading expert in integrative oncology. His personal and professional experience shaped the compassionate, patient-centered approach reflected in the AI system and books. "This AI is a game-changer," said Dean Silver. "It empowers patients and clinicians alike with precise knowledge that bridges the gap between conventional and integrative cancer therapies."

Kazmierczak emphasizes the mission behind the technology: "We've created an intelligent companion for anyone battling cancer or treating it. The books are just the beginning." His vision for AI in medicine is one that humanizes healthcare-offering smarter, more personalized, and compassionate care.

Seeking Strategic Support to Accelerate Growth

Until now, the development of CANGPT.AI and the co-authored book has been entirely self-funded, driven by our personal time, passion, and resources. However, as professionals still active in our respective fields, it is no longer sustainable to continue this groundbreaking work without dedicated support. We are now actively seeking partners, supporters, or investors who share our vision and recognize the transformative potential of this technology. CANGPT.AI is not just an idea-it is a fully functioning AI tool designed to empower cancer patients with integrative, personalized care.

