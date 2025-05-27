SentryPODS' Fortress - a Breakthrough Cloud-Based Surveillance Monitoring Portal

ASHLAND, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Ohio-based surveillance system manufacturer, SentryPODS, enhanced their surveillance offering by unveiling a cutting-edge, centralized cloud-based dashboard - dubbed "Fortress" . Built for security teams and Central Station operators responsible for protecting vast areas, this cloud-based interface allows security teams to efficiently monitor multiple surveillance sites remotely in a cost-efficient way - even when miles apart.

SentryPODS' Fortress Video Surveillance Monitoring Software

Psaas Dashboard of Surveillance Video Monitoring Showing Geo-Location, Camera Health, & Live Video Feed

Fortress evolved after SentryPODS founder Brent Canfield realized that most monitoring solutions lack centralized monitoring as part of their PSaaS stack and rarely provide event monitoring, as well as camera metrics and health reports. With each SentryPODS surveillance camera shipping with pre-configured cellular or satellite connectivity, it was a natural next step in the progression to put the power of centralized access and control in the hands of their clients. With this augmentation, many industries can take advantage of the new tech, such as construction sites , data centers, critical infrastructure, correctional facilitie s, military operations, and security teams of many other industries are now able to view live camera feeds, check the health of each camera, and capture high definition video footage that can be used to prosecute criminal activity.

"The SentryPODS Fortress dashboard is a centralized management console, both from an operator and administrative perspective," Canfield says. "It significantly improves the accuracy of threat detection with the capability of analytics and AI providing instant, live surveillance video in any environment or climate."

While AI has come a long way, it still cannot fully match the reliability of the human element. The Fortress allows security teams to work with the ability to co-exist with AI to deliver the highest level of alert/verification possible. These innovative security capabilities all but eliminate the need for physical guards, since each camera can be deployed or repositioned within minutes, allowing monitoring to become more efficient, safer, and economical.

The Fortress allows monitoring teams to have a rich set of AI features, enhancing the breadth and accuracy of their monitoring and reporting capabilities. Operators and off-site teams can elect to be notified the moment a virtual perimeter is crossed, when objects stay in a defined area for too long, when too many people are in a specific area, for general motion, and can even detect whether PPE is in use or not. Alert notifications may be set on a camera-by-camera basis.

Key Features of "The Fortress":

Geo-Spatial Location

Real-Time Video Monitoring

System Health Monitoring

Alert Management

Event Logging

Object Blurring

Time-Lapse and Project Progression Comparison

With the addition of The Fortress to the SentryPODS suite of offerings , Canfield and his team can now offer clients a complete turn-key solution, from surveillance units to an innovative cloud portal. With the added security, centralized access control, and remote visibility offered by The Fortress dashboard, clients can rest easy knowing they've deployed a solution that enhances the accuracy of threat detection with the technical capabilities at the edge of modern AI.

