AC Lion Acquires Ampersand Talent Advisory, Expanding Reach in Creative and AI

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / AC Lion, a leading executive recruitment firm in the digital and technology sectors, today announced the acquisition of Ampersand Talent Advisory, a boutique firm known for its innovative talent strategies and executive search expertise.

This acquisition marks a significant step in AC Lion's growth, bolstering its ability to recruit top creative and AI talent while expanding its capacity to place fractional executives, freelancers, and contract talent. By integrating Ampersand's specialized methodologies and network, AC Lion will further enhance its offerings to clients seeking highly skilled professionals in creative, artificial intelligence, and flexible workforce solutions.

Alan Cutter, CEO of AC Lion, stated:

"Ampersand Talent Advisory's consultative approach and expertise in creative and AI align perfectly with our mission to deliver extraordinary talent," said Alan Cutter, CEO of AC Lion. "In the current job climate, we're seeing rising demand for fractional and contract talent, especially in AI. This acquisition strengthens our ability to support clients across the digital landscape-whether they need C-level executives or agile, on-demand specialists."

John Lovig, Founder of Ampersand Talent Advisory, stated:

"By joining forces with AC Lion, we're able to pair our deep expertise with AC Lion's robust platform and resources. This will allow us to scale our reach, offer even more innovative talent solutions, and continue providing the exceptional, high-touch service our clients and candidates expect as we help shape the future of creative and AI talent acquisition."

About AC Lion

Founded in 1997, AC Lion is a Forbes-ranked executive search firm specializing in building high-impact teams that drive digital transformation and business growth. AC Lion supports companies ranging from early-stage, VC-backed startups to global public enterprises, tailoring search strategies to meet each client's unique stage and scale. In 2017, the firm expanded with AC Lion Venture Partners (ACLVP), its venture and accelerator arm that provides early-stage companies with access to capital, top talent, and go-to-market introductions - bridging the critical gap between funding and scale.

