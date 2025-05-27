Temecula Valley Winegrowers Association: Temecula Valley Wine Icons Gerry and Rosie Wilson Inducted Into the Temecula Valley Wine Country Hall of Fame

Founders of Wilson Creek Winery recognized for visionary leadership, community impact, and elevating Southern California's wine industry

TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / The Temecula Valley Winegrowers Association (TVWA) is proud to announce the induction of Gerry and Rosie Wilson, founders of Wilson Creek Winery, into the Temecula Valley Wine Country Hall of Fame. The honor, presented at this year's annual Grape Day celebration, recognizes individuals whose enduring vision and contributions have helped shape and elevate the Southern California wine region and impacted the wine industry as a whole.

In 1996, Gerry and Rosie Wilson acquired land and moved to Temecula with a shared dream of building a winery that would bring people together. That dream became Wilson Creek Winery-now one of the most beloved and visited destinations in Temecula Valley. The winery first became known for its signature Almond Sparkling Wine and welcoming atmosphere but today is celebrated for so much more, including a full portfolio of world class wines, cutting-edge regenerative agricultural programs, and strong community leadership.

Gerry Wilson, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 90, and Rosie were widely regarded as the heart and soul of Wilson Creek. Originally from the Midwest, the couple met on a train to Boise, Idaho in 1952, marrying a year later. Gerry was a Korean War veteran and former businessman, while Rosie worked for a power company. Both brought humor, warmth, and passion for people into every aspect of the winery, shaping a culture that continues to thrive under the Wilson family's leadership.

"Honoring my parents with this Hall of Fame induction is deeply emotional for all of us," said Bill Wilson, president and CEO of Wilson Creek Winery and Gerry's son. "My dad was a true force-larger than life, endlessly kind, and fiercely dedicated to building something that mattered. He loved Temecula Valley with all his heart, and it means the world to see his legacy recognized in this way."

Over nearly three decades, Wilson Creek Winery has earned numerous awards for winemaking, hospitality, and business innovation. Beyond the accolades, however, the Wilsons have been tireless champions of the Temecula Valley community-supporting local charities, hosting fundraisers, and embodying a spirit of generosity and inclusion that has helped define the region.

"Gerry and Rosie didn't just build a successful winery-they built a place where people feel like they belong," said Krista Chaich, executive director of TVWA. "Their commitment to excellence, family, and community has inspired countless others and elevated Temecula Valley Wine Country as a whole."

The Wilson family continues to carry forward this vision, ensuring that the values established by Gerry and Rosie remain the cornerstone of Wilson Creek's future.

