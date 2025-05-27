James Moore Advisory: James Moore to Provide No-Fee Natural Disaster Resilience and Recovery Assessments for Small Businesses

Service is available to companies throughout the Southeast United States

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / James Moore, a consultancy that enables small and mid-sized businesses to satisfy critical business objectives through services including technology, announced that it is providing no-cost Resilience Assessments for small businesses that need guidance to ensure that their infrastructure remains operational in the event of a severe weather incident. The assessment is available to businesses in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas. There is no fee for this service, and the offer is limited to the first 200 responding companies.

The assessments are conducted remotely through a mobile phone-based consultation. The service will include evaluations of server and hardware configuration, backup systems, data storage, documentation, security, backup policies and procedures, and staff readiness. Assessments can also include compliance with HIPAA and FINRA mandates.

"Each year, American businesses face the inevitable challenge of minimizing any disruption caused by weather events, but they may not be aware of the steps they should take to ensure that they are properly prepared to manage these situations," said Tomas Sjostrom, president of James Moore Technology Services. "Our assessment program gives business owners a solid foundation to understand how their respective organizations will fare from a technology infrastructure perspective, and provides specific suggestions on how to fortify their systems to minimize any impact."

About James Moore

James Moore, founded in 1964, is a consulting firm that helps organizations across the United States meet their operational and financial goals. The firm offers tax, auditing, and accounting and controllership services to its clients, along with comprehensive support in human resources, technology, digital solutions, and wealth management. James Moore's team is comprised of seasoned professionals with decades of experience in their respective fields. The firm serves industry leaders in the construction, healthcare, higher education and collegiate athletics, manufacturing, state and local government, nonprofit, and real estate sectors. Learn more at www.jmco.com.

