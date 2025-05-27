Helio Space Corporation: Heliospace Wins NASA SBIR Phase II Award for 6 Meter Antenna and Boom System for CubeSats

Modular system provides a myriad of technical solutions

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Heliospace Corp., a subsidiary of Helio Corporation (OTC:HLEO) has been awarded a NASA Phase II Small Business Innovation Research Grant (SBIR) for its 6 Meter Antenna and Boom System, part of the firm's CubeSat-class family of Spiral Actuated Boom - Extended and Rigidized (SABER) products.

NASA SBIR Phase II awards support in-depth development of R&D ideas whose feasibility has been established in Phase I and that are likely to result in a commercial product.

"Our SABER gives space companies worldwide access to a product that overcomes the limited technical performance as well as cost and manufacturability concerns of previous similar designs," says Greg Delory, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Heliospace. "It will benefit space missions requiring deployable antennas or booms with a high packing factor, low size, weight, power, and cost."

"The modular approach and miniaturized mechanism help us significantly improve deployed length, small form factor, and manufacturability," says Joe Pitman, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Heliospace. "This vertically integrated in-house built SABER will provide global developers of space missions and payloads with an ability to have finely tuned deployable monopole antennas, elements within antenna subsystems, or precision-length booms for sensors."

Helio Corporation is a technology, engineering and research and development (R&D) holding company serving commercial, government and non-profit organizations. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Heliospace Corporation ("Heliospace"), is an aerospace company specializing in the design, engineering, assembly and test of space flight qualified hardware and provides systems engineering, modeling, analysis, integration and test services to customers in government, commercial, private and non-profit markets. With deep expertise in civil space missions combined with a growing business serving commercial companies, our primary company objective is to enable humanity's pursuit of the scientific and commercial development of space. https://helio.space/

