TwinMaster is excited to announce that the company will be exhibiting for the first time at back-to-back AEC events in Boston and London in June.

Industry professionals attending the 2025 AIA Conference on Architecture and Design in Boston from June 5 to 6 are invited to visit TwinMaster at booth #2281 in the Innovation Pavilion.

Following Boston, TwinMaster will showcase its innovative technology at the NXTBLD and NXTDEV conferences in London from June 11 to 12. Attendees can find TwinMaster at stand #9 in the Pickwick Gallery.

TwinMaster is an AI-powered software platform that revolutionizes collaboration and decision-making for project teams throughout the design, construction, and operations phases of a project. The company is making predictive design efficient using AI and Digital Twin technology.

"At TwinMaster, we believe in an AI-first approach to solving design problems quickly and effectively," said Dr. Prasanta Bose, CEO CTO. "Users interact seamlessly and intuitively with 'Arch-e', our AI copilot, via natural language prompts to design, analyze, and optimize projects in minutes instead of hours, days, or weeks."

"Imagine a design companion that lets architects peer into the future of their projects before a single brick is laid. TwinMaster's new AI-driven platform pairs state-of-the-art generative models with continuously updating Digital Twins to simulate how a building will perform through decades of occupancy and climate change," noted Michael Jansen, Chief Business Officer.

Designers can iterate in minutes-adjust a façade geometry, swap materials, reshape circulation-and watch downstream performance indicators refresh on the fly, turning speculative decisions into evidence-backed strategies. The result is a radically streamlined workflow where creativity and analytics converge, empowering architects to deliver smarter, more resilient buildings with confidence.

TwinMaster is currently in beta. Architects who use TwinMaster experience better design results with a significant reduction in design hours. Practicing architects interested in participating in the free beta program can register at https://www.thetwinmaster.com/register.

About TwinMaster

Founded in 2023 in Frisco, Texas, TwinMaster is an emerging player in the field of AI-driven predictive design for architects, builders, and owners. Led by experienced founders with backgrounds at DARPA, NASA, Lockheed Martin, Starbucks, Arthur Anderson, and other leading organizations, TwinMaster aims to transform how architects work using AI.

