Forte Medical Limited: Forte Medical Revolutionises Women's Routine Health with Peezy Midstream

Innovative Device Brings UTI and Antenatal Screening into the 21st Century with Unmatched Dignity, Hygiene and Accuracy

LONDON, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forte Medical, the UK's leading specialist in urine collection technology, today announces the launch of new Peezy Midstream. This pioneering device transforms routine urinary tract infection (UTI) and antenatal urine screenings for millions of women, by capturing urine specimens that are fit for purpose and guideline compliant.

Invented by NHS GP, Dr Vincent Forte in response to the inaccurate, unhygienic nature of traditional urine collection methods. Peezy Midstream unique design automates the process of capturing a gold-standard midstream urine (MSU) sample, eliminating the guesswork and contamination issues of current practice. Peezy Midstream has the added benefit of addressing the concerns of Dr Forte's female patients about the undignified, unpleasant and messy experience.

Designed with input from NHS patients and Clinicians, and supported by substantial real-world evidence, this ground-breaking innovation ensures hygienic, accurate and dignified specimen collection, setting a new standard in women's health diagnostics. Peezy Midstream also underpins the integrity of emerging digital, remote, and at home urine tests with accurate collection.

"I am proud to say that diagnoses of UTI can now be reliable for the 10 million women a year in the UK who present with the infection-of whom up to 30% may be misdiagnosed or receive unnecessary antibiotics using current methods," said Giovanna Forte, CEO of Forte Medical.

A Safer Approach to Antenatal Testing

Each year around 10m women present with UTI. Over 600,000 women attend antenatal appointments requiring urine collection, equating to over 4.2m samples. The current process involves the awkward and unreliable start-stop-start technique or requires the woman to insert a collection vessel into the urine stream in an attempt to capture the required midstream urine. Both processes result in soiled hands and heightened risk of contamination. More importantly, neither process guarantees a reliable specimen for analysis. Patient UK advice also advocates using a washed jam-jar if aiming into the tube or vessel is too difficult.

Peezy Midstream replaces these outdated practices with an intuitive device that makes the process clean and comfortable whilst providing a high-quality specimen - even during late-stage pregnancy. The product is now widely available to GP surgeries and antenatal clinics via the NHS Supply Chain.

Clinically Proven to Improve Outcomes for women and Healthcare Providers

Peezy Midstream delivers a substantial improvement in clinical standards:

Reduces sample contamination from a national average of 20-30% to less than 2.0%

from a national average of to less than Prevents misdiagnoses , repeat appointments and unnecessary antibiotic prescribing

, repeat appointments and unnecessary antibiotic prescribing Supports the Government's precision medicine and infection prevention strategies

Minimises risk of complications from antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and sepsis

"Unreliable urine samples waste NHS resources and increase health risks. Peezy Midstream not only improves sample integrity-it protects women's wellbeing and reduces costs for healthcare providers." added Ms. Forte.

Cost Savings and Seamless NHS Integration

A GP trial of Peezy Midstream reported up to 66% saving on lab processing costs. By ensuring first-time accuracy, the device streamlines diagnosis and treatment while keeping women's hands clean and dignity intact.

The device captures a gold-standard MSU sample into a 10ml tube compatible with laboratory analysers, eliminating the need for decanting and the possibility of post-sample contamination.

"Peezy Midstream is not just a clinical innovation, it's a social one. It puts women's hygiene and dignity first," said Giovanna Forte. "Thanks to the ingenuity of my brother Dr Vincent Forte, we are ushering in a new era of diligent care for women that aligns with modern medicine."

About Forte Medical

Forte Medical is a UK-based medical technology company dedicated to improving specimen collection and diagnostic accuracy across primary and secondary care. Its mission is to reduce misdiagnosis and enhance clinical efficiency through innovative, patient-centred solutions. Peezy Midstream is made in the UK by manufacturing partner, Pennine Healthcare.

Media Contact:

Giovanna Forte

CEO, Forte Medical

Email: giovanna.forte@forte-medical.com

Phone: 07595 600880

Website: forte-medical.co.uk

Peezy Midstream animated instructions for use