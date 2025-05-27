Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ETQX | ISIN: IT0003856405 | Ticker-Symbol: FMNB
Tradegate
27.05.25 | 15:32
54,18 Euro
+1,92 % +1,02
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
STOXX Europe 600
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
LEONARDO SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEONARDO SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,1054,1415:32
54,1454,1615:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2025 15:10 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Unipart Group LTD: Unipart wins three-year contract with Leonardo

OXFORD, United Kingdom, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unipart, the supply chain performance improvement partner, has won a three-year contract with Leonardo, a £17.8 billion global industrial group building technological capabilities in aerospace, defence and security.

With this exciting new partnership Unipart will be responsible for warehousing and logistics services, contributing to Leonardo's support of the UK & Irish fleet of commercial and public service helicopters. Unipart will integrate with the build up in delivery of key activities concerning the fulfilment routine and aircraft on ground (AoG) requirements, including inbound management, inventory management and order fulfilment at the Leonardo facility at London Elstree Aerodrome.

As a trusted technological partner of governments, defence agencies, institutions and enterprises, Leonardo plays a key role in major international strategic programmes.

Darren Leigh, CEO, Unipart, said: "Partnering Leonardo is another great opportunity for Unipart to demonstrate our wide range of capabilities in the aerospace market. In an industry facing a number of challenges, ranging from production demands to sustainability targets, it's crucial for Unipart to provide best-in-class supply chain performance improvement solutions that deliver sustainable growth.

"We look forward to building on this exciting partnership over the next three years."

Mike Bristow, Managing Director, UK Logistics, Unipart, said: "We are proud to be partnering with a leading global OEM such as Leonardo. This exciting new partnership is testament to Unipart's strong track record of managing complex supply chains in the aerospace sector.

"By leveraging our experience and expertise in production logistics we will provide a seamlessly efficient, resilient, and sustainable supply chain for Leonardo to optimise its operations at Elstree and ensure excellence for its customers."

Francesco Bellardi, Leonardo Helicopters Vice President Customer Support & Services, said: "This partnership, managed through our subsidiary company Leonardo Belgium, is an important milestone in our strategic path towards customer proximity enhancement. From Elstree Aerodrome we will have the ability to serve all customers in the region from a central location just within hours from the request of logistic support, also in view of the readiness of our new maintenance facility, currently under construction on the North side of the aerodrome, maximising efficiency and ultimately customer's satisfaction."

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at Unipart wins three-year contract with Leonardo - Unipart Group



For further information, please contact: Alistair Drummond, Head of External Communications E: alistair.drummond@unipart.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.