Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc (EART LN) Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-May-2025 / 15:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 26-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 7.4711 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37515660 CODE: EART LN ISIN: LU2356220926 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2356220926 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EART LN LEI Code: 549300JJ88530HI0FM17 Sequence No.: 390742 EQS News ID: 2146306 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

