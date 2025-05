Since our last note on the company, Alkane Resources has announced its interim results, its Q325 quarterly activities report and, on 28 April, a merger of equals with Canada's Mandalay Resources Corporation. The first two of these three have led us to increase our FY25 EPS estimate by over 40%, to 7.25c. The third has caused us to entirely re-evaluate the company as a merged entity from 30 June 2025.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...