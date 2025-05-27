Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.: Tonner-One World Holdings Schedules Shareholder Conference Call for Thursday at 2:30 PM CT to Announce Strategic Acquisition, AI Licensing Deal, and New Acquisition Candidate

Tonner to unveil $1.3M revenue-boosting acquisition details, introduce new AI-driven target company, and announce licensing deal with BioQuest during live shareholder call on Thursday.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. (OTC:TONR) will host a joint shareholder conference call on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 2:30 PM Central Time, featuring top executives from Tonner-One World, BioQuest Corp., and several key partners. The call will unveil a series of major developments including an executed acquisition agreement, an AI licensing deal, and the introduction of Tonner's newest acquisition candidate.

Key Announcements Include:

Tonner Acquires Pro Marketing Leads

Tonner has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Pro Marketing Leads, a high-performance data and lead generation firm. The deal is expected to add over $1.3 million in annual revenue to Tonner's books and provides an immediate expansion in the company's marketing and AI-integrated customer acquisition capabilities.

New Acquisition Candidate to Be Introduced

Tonner will also introduce shareholders to its newest acquisition candidate during the call - an established revenue-generating business bringing in more than $350,000 annually, and currently integrating BioQuest's AI technology into its operations. Details about the company, its leadership, and its alignment with Tonner's strategic growth plans will be shared during the event.

Joint Presentation with BioQuest CEO Trent Daniel

The call will include Trent Daniel, CEO of BioQuest, to discuss the newly executed licensing agreement between BioQuest and Tonner. This partnership brings BioQuest's proprietary AI voice technology into the upcoming release of TradeScore Smart Money, an advanced indicator suite built for the TradingView platform and soon to feature 24/7 voice-assisted analysis.

"We're acquiring real revenue, embracing transformative AI technology, and forming partnerships that elevate our entire portfolio," said Corinda Joanne Melton, CEO of Tonner-One World Holdings. "This is more than a shareholder update-this is the turning point we've been building toward."

"We're excited to bring our AI voice technology into Tonner's ecosystem," added Trent Daniel, CEO of BioQuest. "This kind of cross-company innovation is how the future of business gets built."

Conference Call Highlights Will Include:

Details on the Pro Marketing Leads acquisition and financial impact

Introduction to the new $350K+ acquisition candidate and its integration plans

Overview of the BioQuest licensing deal and the role of AI in the new TradeScore Smart Money product

Strategic commentary from CEO Corinda Joanne Melton , BioQuest CEO Trent Daniel , and Bradd Allen , Founder of Pro Marketing Leads

A live Q&A session open to all registered shareholders

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, May 30, 2025

Time: 2:30 PM Central Time

Location: Online Zoom Meeting

Registration Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/B6SCkA--Tg2UfKblylfueQ

Pre-registration is required to access the call.

About Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. (OTC: TONR)

Tonner-One World Holdings is a strategic holding company advancing opportunities in AI, fintech, lead generation, and SaaS innovation. Under the leadership of CEO Corinda Joanne Melton, Tonner is focused on acquiring profitable assets, licensing next-generation technologies, and driving long-term shareholder growth.

About BioQuest Corp.

BioQuest is a publicly traded AI innovation firm led by CEO Trent Daniel, specializing in scalable voice and chatbot solutions for enterprise, healthcare, and financial applications. BioQuest is currently expanding its licensing and integration efforts through strategic partnerships with forward-thinking organizations.

About Pro Marketing Leads

Founded by Brad Allen, Pro Marketing Leads provides premium lead generation, data services, and targeted outreach strategies across multiple industries. Its systems and recurring revenue model make it a valuable, growth-ready asset within Tonner's expanding portfolio.

Tonner One World Holdings is a diversified growth-focused holding company dedicated to acquiring and scaling businesses that leverage advanced technologies to drive efficiency and innovation. With a strategic focus on AI-driven marketing, automation, digital commerce, and fintech services, Tonner is actively building a portfolio of high-performance brands positioned for long-term value creation. Through acquisitions, licensing partnerships, and transparent shareholder engagement, the company is executing a transformative growth strategy aligned with emerging market opportunities.

For additional information, please visit the company's official X account at x.com/tonnerowinc . Email: info@tonnerow.com

Media Contact:

PR & Media Relations

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

info@tonnerow.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors - some of which are beyond the company's control.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. BioQuest, Inc. and BotMakers, Inc. undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

