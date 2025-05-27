London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2025) - Watermans today unveiled its ambitious new season of outdoor performances at Bell Square London, transforming West London's premier outdoor arts space into a vibrant cultural hub. The season launches on May 24 with Barcelona's acclaimed Insectotròpics, kicking off a diverse program of free international performances running through September 2024.

The groundbreaking season features contemporary circus, theatre, dance, and music from renowned international artists, all presented free to the public in London's only purpose-built outdoor performance space. Located in the heart of Hounslow, one of London's most culturally diverse boroughs, Bell Square continues its mission of making world-class art accessible to all communities.

"This season represents our commitment to bringing extraordinary artistic experiences to everyone, regardless of background or circumstance," said Jan Lennox, CEO of Watermans. "By presenting these performances in an open, public space with no barriers to entry, we're creating opportunities for people to encounter art they might never otherwise experience."

The season opens on Saturday, May 24 at 9:30pm with Insectotròpics' immersive performance "LCDO The Conference of the Birds," inspired by a 12th-century Persian poem by Din Attar. This innovative production, part of the Artcast4D project, fuses artistic and technological elements to create a uniquely immersive experience.

Other highlights include Playground Proms featuring Graffiti Classics on June 7, a workshop performance mixing classical music with dance, theatre, and comedy as part of a nationwide project supported by Arts Council England. On June 21, Streets Alive presents a mini-festival of Catalan and French street performances encouraging audience interaction and participation.

July brings No Fit State Circus from Wales with their spectacular "Bamboo Circus," a high-impact outdoor circus production using only UK-grown bamboo and human performers to highlight our interconnected relationship with the planet.

The ANHAD festival in late July will showcase emerging South Asian musicians from both the UK and Hounslow specifically. "This festival tells a wonderful story about exciting new singer-songwriters and bands who, because of their British and South Asian heritage, are creating brand new narratives about music in the UK," Lennox explained.

The season culminates with "Theatre is Freedom / Teatr to Wolnosc," an outdoor Polish theatre festival running September 5-21 as part of the UK/Poland Season 2025. This festival includes UK premieres of "Bal (The Ball)" by Teatr KTO and "Lost Dream" by Teatr Osmego Dnia, featuring productions by established Polish companies renowned worldwide for their spectacular outdoor performances.

Bell Square's unique setting on Hounslow High Street, with its professional sound system and lighting rig but no walls or seats, creates an accessible environment where anyone can experience world-class performances. "It's fantastic because we reach the most diverse audiences imaginable-people often discover our shows while shopping or on their way home," said Lennox. "With nearly 200 languages spoken in Hounslow, Bell Square truly represents the cultural richness of London."

The programming reflects Watermans' core values of being visionary, inclusive, and bold. "We've been working on these events for over a year, with the Insectotròpics show representing three years of development," Lennox noted. "We're particularly excited about how theatre companies are adapting to new technologies, with Artcast4D using AAAseed technology to create genuinely immersive, playful storytelling."

This new season comes as Watermans transitions to a temporary business model while working toward a new permanent home in central Brentford. "Most of our work is now either outdoors or in collaboration with other organizations like Richmond American University and West Thames College," Lennox said. "We're developing programming that will eventually move to our new building, with Bell Square continuing to be a vital part of our cultural offering."

By presenting work from diverse cultural traditions, Bell Square creates connections with Hounslow's multicultural communities. "Polish speakers may not know the specific artists, but they'll recognize the stories, music, and settings," Lennox explained. "Similarly, South Asian audiences will recognize artists in our ANHAD festival. Hounslow is a wonderful place to celebrate diversity in arts and culture, where everyone is truly welcome."

All performances at Bell Square London are free, with no booking required. For the complete schedule and more information, visit www.watermans.org.uk.

About Watermans

Watermans is an arts organization based in West London, dedicated to bringing communities together through cultural practice and enriching lives through the arts and creativity. Established in the late 1970s and run by the Hounslow Arts Trust, Watermans has pioneered work with diverse communities for over 40 years. Under the leadership of Jan Lennox for more than 20 years, the organization focuses on new media art exhibitions and programming for diverse audiences of all ages. Watermans founded Bell Square, London's only purpose-built outdoor performance space, in the mid-2000s.

