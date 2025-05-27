Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 27
[27.05.25]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.05.25
IE000LZC9NM0
5,043,332.00
USD
0
38,882,431.52
7.7097
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.05.25
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,628,783.00
EUR
0
21,374,299.73
5.8902
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.05.25
IE000GETKIK8
1,935,016.00
GBP
0
19,935,738.18
10.3026
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.05.25
IE000XIITCN5
616,779.00
GBP
0
5,042,650.10
8.1758