Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
27.05.2025 16:02 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quicklly Inc: Quicklly Changes the Online Indian Grocery Landscape by Partnering With Major Online Platforms

The First to Collaborate With Instacart, Uber Eats, Grubhub & DoorDash - Redefining the Indian/South Asian Grocery Experience With Unmatched Digital Reach

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Quicklly, the nation's most comprehensive South Asian marketplace, is transforming the way Indian grocery stores connect with their customers. As a one-stop fully integrated digital marketplace partner, Quicklly is elevating the Indian online grocery experience, helping businesses scale, thrive, and serve their communities like never before while making it easier for their customers to access their favorite stores through their preferred grocery delivery apps. Quicklly has partnered with Doordash, Instacart, Uber, and Grubhub. With one contract, one pricing, and one integration, Indian grocery stores can be live across all the top online platforms in the U.S.

Quicklly Partnership With Instacart, Uber Eats, Grubhub & DoorDash

Quicklly Partnership With Instacart, Uber Eats, Grubhub & DoorDash

"For many Indian grocery store owners, unlocking ecommerce revenues has been an uphill battle," shares Pritesh Velankar, COO at Quicklly. "Contract negotiations, technology integrations, inventory onboarding, creating digital storefronts and once launched, managing online orders and handling logistics across multiple ecommerce platforms can be extremely overwhelming. Quicklly takes all these complexities away from the store owners, allowing them to focus on their retail stores."

As a digital marketplace platform, Quicklly optimizes inventory listings, enhances digital storefronts, and ensures that each grocery store's unique offerings are highlighted to attract the right customers. For consumers, this means greater accessibility to fresh, high-quality Indian groceries without the hassle of long drives or multiple store visits. As the top exclusive marketplace dedicated to South Asian food and grocery essentials, Quicklly has successfully created a reliable ecosystem where local Indian stores can thrive in the digital-first era.

"With just a few clicks, Quicklly enabled us to generate revenues from multiple e-grocery platforms," said the owner of a chain of Maharaja Supermarket stores in Queens, NY. "And Quicklly's Account Management team is accessible 24/7 to assist us with what we need."

Quicklly's impact extends beyond just business growth; it is helping preserve Indian grocery stores as cultural hubs within their communities. They still continue to be a touchpoint of tradition, albeit digital. By enabling easy access to these stores through major grocery delivery platforms, Quicklly is ensuring that authentic South Asian ingredients gain widespread availability and accessibility to consumers nationwide.

Quicklly's expansion across most of the top metros in the U.S. has already helped numerous Indian grocery stores scale their operations and achieve higher sales volumes. The platform's ability to connect these stores with grocery delivery giants represents a positive shift in how specialized grocery markets can leverage digital platforms to sustain and grow their businesses. By continuing to innovate and expand its network, Quicklly remains at the forefront of transforming the Indian grocery retail experience in the U.S.

Contact Information

Sukhi Kaur
PR Lead
sukhi@quicklly.com
2243660987

.

SOURCE: Quicklly Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/quicklly-changes-the-online-indian-grocery-landscape-by-partnering-with-m-994880

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.