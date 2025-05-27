anymaka Unveils New Portable Swing Chair Stand With 3-Second Setup and Adaptable Comfort Anywhere

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Following the success of the original anymaka hammock stand, outdoor lifestyle brand anymaka is back with an exciting new innovation - the anymaka portable swing chair. With its signature Snap-Fold design, the new stand sets up in just 3 seconds, offering unmatched convenience and comfort whether you're relaxing indoors, in the backyard, or deep in nature.

Engineered to be more compact, lightweight, and versatile than traditional hammock stands, the portable swing chair adapts to a wide range of use scenarios. It's compatible with most gather-end hammocks, allowing users to switch between configurations for various sitting or reclining positions - whether cross-legged, upright, or laid back - all with optimal support.

What sets this product apart is not just its fast setup, but also its thoughtful design for real-world use. The aircraft-grade aluminum alloy frame supports up to 550 lbs (250 kg), providing rock-solid stability with minimal weight. For enhanced versatility, it also supports add-on accessories like a rotating sunshade with UPF 50+ protection and a convenient cup holder, turning any spot into the perfect relaxation zone.

To make transport even easier, the brand has introduced an all-new backpack-style carrying bag that fits the entire frame and accessories inside. The bag can be hand-carried or worn as a backpack, making it easy to take on hikes, road trips, or simply to the local park.

"We were thrilled with the reception of the original anymaka stand," says Eric Lin, Founder and CEO of anymaka. "Many of our users told us how much they loved the ease and stability, but also asked for something even more lightweight and adaptable. So we created the portable swing chair - it keeps everything people loved about our original design, but now in a more compact form that's perfect for both indoor and outdoor relaxation. We also upgraded our carrying solution: the newly designed backpack allows you to pack everything into one bag, which can be easily carried by hand or worn on your back, ready for any adventure."

The anymaka portable swing chair will officially launch this summer, with early bird pricing and special discounts available on Kickstarter. Whether you're headed to the beach, the mountains, or just your backyard, this stand delivers a new level of flexibility and adaptable comfort - without compromise.

Learn more and sign up for the launch alert here: https://swingchair.anymaka.com.

