Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
27.05.2025 16:02 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZULIE VENTURE INC DBA CELLPAY: From the Corner Store to Financial Core: CellPay and New York Bodegas Join Forces to Serve the Underserved

STAFFORD, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / In a landmark move to bridge the digital divide in underserved communities, Zulie Venture Inc., doing business as CellPay, has partnered with the Bodega and Small Business Association of New York to equip thousands of local bodegas with bill payment and mobile top-up services.

For millions of New Yorkers, especially in immigrant and working-class neighborhoods, the local bodega isn't just a store-it's a lifeline. But while financial technology has exploded across apps and banks, these communities have often been left behind. Until now.

"Our bodegas are more than retail shops-they're trusted community hubs," said Francisco Marte, President of the Bodega and Small Business Association. "This partnership is about giving our small business owners the power to provide more than just groceries-it's about helping their neighbors pay bills, recharge phones, and stay connected in a digital world that often ignores them."

Through this initiative, CellPay will empower thousands of bodegas to offer utility bill payment, phone top-ups, and other digital financial services. These tools allow unbanked and underbanked customers to handle essential financial transactions without needing a bank account or internet access, just their local store.

"This is what financial inclusion looks like in action," said Jeff Jorge, Chief Revenue Officer at CellPay. "By embedding our technology directly into the daily routines of underserved customers, we're removing barriers and bringing services to people in the most natural, trusted way-through their neighborhood bodega."

CellPay, a company rooted in inclusion and innovation, recognizes that access to basic financial services should not be a privilege. From single mothers managing household expenses to recent immigrants navigating a new system, many rely on cash and face language or documentation hurdles that traditional banks aren't equipped to support.

Parvez Jasani, Founder of Zulie Venture Inc. (dba CellPay), knows this story all too well. "I came from an immigrant background myself. I've seen firsthand how entire communities are overlooked by big institutions. With this partnership, we're not just offering services, we're delivering dignity, empowerment, and equality at the most human level."

For the bodegas, this isn't just about profitability, it's about purpose. It's about turning a corner store into a cornerstone of economic access.

This partnership marks a new era-where technology meets tradition, and where underserved New Yorkers finally have a seat at the financial table, starting with the bodega down the block.

Media Contact:
Peter Jasani
pj@getcellpay.com
2814157375




.

SOURCE: ZULIE VENTURE INC DBA CELLPAY



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/from-the-corner-store-to-financial-core-cellpay-and-new-york-bodegas-join-forces-1031242

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.