ZULIE VENTURE INC DBA CELLPAY: From the Corner Store to Financial Core: CellPay and New York Bodegas Join Forces to Serve the Underserved

STAFFORD, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / In a landmark move to bridge the digital divide in underserved communities, Zulie Venture Inc., doing business as CellPay, has partnered with the Bodega and Small Business Association of New York to equip thousands of local bodegas with bill payment and mobile top-up services.

For millions of New Yorkers, especially in immigrant and working-class neighborhoods, the local bodega isn't just a store-it's a lifeline. But while financial technology has exploded across apps and banks, these communities have often been left behind. Until now.

"Our bodegas are more than retail shops-they're trusted community hubs," said Francisco Marte, President of the Bodega and Small Business Association. "This partnership is about giving our small business owners the power to provide more than just groceries-it's about helping their neighbors pay bills, recharge phones, and stay connected in a digital world that often ignores them."

Through this initiative, CellPay will empower thousands of bodegas to offer utility bill payment, phone top-ups, and other digital financial services. These tools allow unbanked and underbanked customers to handle essential financial transactions without needing a bank account or internet access, just their local store.

"This is what financial inclusion looks like in action," said Jeff Jorge, Chief Revenue Officer at CellPay. "By embedding our technology directly into the daily routines of underserved customers, we're removing barriers and bringing services to people in the most natural, trusted way-through their neighborhood bodega."

CellPay, a company rooted in inclusion and innovation, recognizes that access to basic financial services should not be a privilege. From single mothers managing household expenses to recent immigrants navigating a new system, many rely on cash and face language or documentation hurdles that traditional banks aren't equipped to support.

Parvez Jasani, Founder of Zulie Venture Inc. (dba CellPay), knows this story all too well. "I came from an immigrant background myself. I've seen firsthand how entire communities are overlooked by big institutions. With this partnership, we're not just offering services, we're delivering dignity, empowerment, and equality at the most human level."

For the bodegas, this isn't just about profitability, it's about purpose. It's about turning a corner store into a cornerstone of economic access.

This partnership marks a new era-where technology meets tradition, and where underserved New Yorkers finally have a seat at the financial table, starting with the bodega down the block.

