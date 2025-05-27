Heroic Pictures: Nicole C. Mullen Releases 'Freedom Remix' in Conjunction with Film Premiere of 'The American Miracle: Our Nation is No Accident'

Award-winning Artist Reimagines Her Powerful Anthem "Freedom" for Docudrama on America's Divine Origins

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Grammy®-nominated and nine-time Dove Award-winning artist Nicole C. Mullen will release a music video of one of her most dynamic songs, "Freedom," in honor of its 25th anniversary and to coincide with the national theatrical debut of the new docudrama, The American Miracle: Our Nation is No Accident, in which she also stars.

The newly remixed version will debut alongside the film's limited nationwide release in theaters June 9, 10 and 11, 2025, through Fathom Entertainment and Heroic Pictures. A special music video of Mullen performing "Freedom" on set, interwoven with silent film clips, will play during the credits following the feature.

Originally released in 2000, "Freedom" has taken on new meaning with Mullen's portrayal of Elizabeth "Mumbet" Freeman, a real-life American hero who, after suffering brutal abuse as a slave, courageously sued for her freedom and won.

"When I wrote 'Freedom' 25 years ago, I never imagined how powerfully it would speak to this moment. Seeing it woven into The American Miracle-a film that reveals God's hand in our nation's story-is a reminder that true freedom comes from Him and is always worth the fight. Portraying Mumbet brought that message to life in a profound way."

Mullen's legacy in the music industry spans more than three decades and includes two Grammy® nominations, nine Gospel Music Association Dove Awards - among them two Female Vocalist of the Year honors, Song of the Year for "Redeemer" and "On My Knees," and a historic win as the first African American female to receive Songwriter of the Year. She remains a global voice for truth and transformation through her music, speaking, acting and ministry.

The American Miracle, based on the New York Times bestselling book by Michael Medved, explores the role of divine providence in pivotal moments of America's early history - from the Revolutionary War to foundational court cases - and challenges viewers to recognize that our nation is no accident.

The film's cast also includes Pat Boone, Kevin Sorbo, Cameron Arnett, Libby Smallbone and James Arnold Taylor, and features insights from leading scholars, historians and commentators, such as Richard Dreyfuss, Robert P. George, Akhil Reed Amar, Paul Kengor, Joseph Ellis, and Jana Novak.

Mullen's "Freedom Remix" is available on all major streaming platforms. The music video is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CEukZ2x1xs.

For more information about The American Miracle or to purchase tickets, visit americanmiraclemovie.com.

About Heroic Pictures

Heroic Pictures is a motion picture studio telling true stories of God acting in history, shedding light on the lives of heroic people and events that have shaped our past and inspire our future.



About Fathom Entertainment

Fathom Entertainment is the leading global specialty distributor of live and pre-recorded content to theatres. For more than 20 years, Fathom has pioneered theatrical distribution of events and special engagements, including performing arts, movies, episodic content, and other special event programming across various genres and formats. Fathom offers content creators a worldwide cinema distribution network by operating in 45 countries and boasts a live digital broadcast network of more than 1,100 locations. Fathom is owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK), and Regal Cineworld Group (LSE:CINE.L). For more information, visit FathomEntertainment.com.

