Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A415FD | ISIN: US62526P7033 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N51
NASDAQ
27.05.25 | 15:40
0,166 US-Dollar
+3,49 % +0,006
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
27.05.2025 16:02 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Heroic Pictures: Nicole C. Mullen Releases 'Freedom Remix' in Conjunction with Film Premiere of 'The American Miracle: Our Nation is No Accident'

Award-winning Artist Reimagines Her Powerful Anthem "Freedom" for Docudrama on America's Divine Origins

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Grammy®-nominated and nine-time Dove Award-winning artist Nicole C. Mullen will release a music video of one of her most dynamic songs, "Freedom," in honor of its 25th anniversary and to coincide with the national theatrical debut of the new docudrama, The American Miracle: Our Nation is No Accident, in which she also stars.

The newly remixed version will debut alongside the film's limited nationwide release in theaters June 9, 10 and 11, 2025, through Fathom Entertainment and Heroic Pictures. A special music video of Mullen performing "Freedom" on set, interwoven with silent film clips, will play during the credits following the feature.

Originally released in 2000, "Freedom" has taken on new meaning with Mullen's portrayal of Elizabeth "Mumbet" Freeman, a real-life American hero who, after suffering brutal abuse as a slave, courageously sued for her freedom and won.

"When I wrote 'Freedom' 25 years ago, I never imagined how powerfully it would speak to this moment. Seeing it woven into The American Miracle-a film that reveals God's hand in our nation's story-is a reminder that true freedom comes from Him and is always worth the fight. Portraying Mumbet brought that message to life in a profound way."

Mullen's legacy in the music industry spans more than three decades and includes two Grammy® nominations, nine Gospel Music Association Dove Awards - among them two Female Vocalist of the Year honors, Song of the Year for "Redeemer" and "On My Knees," and a historic win as the first African American female to receive Songwriter of the Year. She remains a global voice for truth and transformation through her music, speaking, acting and ministry.

The American Miracle, based on the New York Times bestselling book by Michael Medved, explores the role of divine providence in pivotal moments of America's early history - from the Revolutionary War to foundational court cases - and challenges viewers to recognize that our nation is no accident.

The film's cast also includes Pat Boone, Kevin Sorbo, Cameron Arnett, Libby Smallbone and James Arnold Taylor, and features insights from leading scholars, historians and commentators, such as Richard Dreyfuss, Robert P. George, Akhil Reed Amar, Paul Kengor, Joseph Ellis, and Jana Novak.

Mullen's "Freedom Remix" is available on all major streaming platforms. The music video is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CEukZ2x1xs.

For more information about The American Miracle or to purchase tickets, visit americanmiraclemovie.com.

For media inquiries, interview requests or additional information, please contact:

Heidi McDow, A. Larry Ross Communications
heidi@alarryross.com
214-679-3409

Or

Eric Becker, Fathom Entertainment,
ebecker@fathomentertainment.com

About Heroic Pictures
Heroic Pictures is a motion picture studio telling true stories of God acting in history, shedding light on the lives of heroic people and events that have shaped our past and inspire our future.


About Fathom Entertainment

Fathom Entertainment is the leading global specialty distributor of live and pre-recorded content to theatres. For more than 20 years, Fathom has pioneered theatrical distribution of events and special engagements, including performing arts, movies, episodic content, and other special event programming across various genres and formats. Fathom offers content creators a worldwide cinema distribution network by operating in 45 countries and boasts a live digital broadcast network of more than 1,100 locations. Fathom is owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK), and Regal Cineworld Group (LSE:CINE.L). For more information, visit FathomEntertainment.com.

###

SOURCE: Heroic Pictures



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/nicole-c.-mullen-releases-freedom-remix-in-conjunction-with-film-p-1031561

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.